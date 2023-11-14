Maverick Life

The city with the sixth most polluted air quality, and more from around the world

General view of the surroundings of the city of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 13 November 2023. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR
By Maverick Life Editors
14 Nov 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

General view of the surroundings of the city of Bosnia and Herzegovina, 13 November 2023. With an AQI (Air Quality Index) of 157, which is labeled as ‘unhealthy’, Sarajevo, the Bosnian capital, is among the worst, ranking in 6th place on 13 November 2023. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

Members of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery carry out a 41 Gun Royal Salute to Mark the 75th Birthday of King Charles III at Green Park on November 14, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Flags fly around a soldier of the honour guard at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 13 November 2023. German Chancellor Scholz is to receive EU colleagues at the invitation of EU Council President Michel for a joint dinner to discuss reform measures related to the European Union’s enlargement. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

A Pa-O ethnic woman uses a mobile phone in the market in Inle Lake, Southern Shan State, Myanmar, on 14 November 2023. People from the Inle Lake are mostly Intha, followed by other ethnics like Shan, Taungyo, Pa-O (Taungthu), Danu, Kayah, Danaw and Bamar. Inle Lake is a freshwater lake and the second largest lake in Myanmar. Estimated surface area of 44.9 square miles and is one of the highest at an elevation of 2,900 feet. Inthar people are known for their unique rowing style which they stand at the sern on one leg and wrap the other leg around the oar. Inle Lake is also famous for its vegetable farms on floating gardens. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Traders and tribesmen continue their sit-in protest for the 24th day after Pakistani authorities introduced the ‘one-document regime’ policy, in Chaman, near the Afghan border, Pakistan, 14 November 2023. As of November 2023, all Afghan nationals entering Pakistan must show a valid passport and visa. The new ‘one document regime’ policy replaces previous special travel permit allowances for divided tribes along the 2,600 km border. This move primarily affects tribes in southern Afghanistan, who regularly cross the border for work or family visits using a local document called a ‘tazkira’. The change follows a nationwide crackdown on illegal Afghan immigrants in Pakistan and the announcement that the Pakistani government will deport illegal immigrants. EPA-EFE/AKHTER GULFAM

Donald Trump Jr., son of former US President Donald J. Trump, speaks to members of the media as he appeared as a witness for the defence in the ongoing civil fraud trial being prosecuted in New York, New York, USA, 13 November 2023. Trump, his adult sons and the Trump family business are facing a lawsuit by the State of New York accusing them of inflating the value of assets to get favourable loans from banks. EPA-EFE/STEPHANI SPINDEL

Rabbis and Rabbinical students carry Torahs as they march to Rayburn House Office Building after a Jewish Shacharit morning prayer service near the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2023, in Washington, DC. Rabbis for Ceasefire held a prayer service to pray for a ceasefire in Gaza. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A man welds in BYD electric cars factory in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, 14 November 2023. According to published data, the output of BYD Changzhou base from January to July this year has exceeded 150,000 vehicles and the project has a planned annual production capacity of 400,000 vehicles. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Workers assemble electric motorcycles in Horwin factory in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, 14 November 2023. Horwin factory has annual production capacity of 500,000 units and exports mostly to Europe. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

The silhouette of IDF soldiers walking through a cloud of sand and dust in an area near the Gaza border on November 13, 2023, in Southern Israel.  (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

An Israeli flag flies on top of a destroyed building next to a mosque in northern Gaza on November 13, 2023, viewed from Sderot, Israel.  (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

An excavator prepares to enter an under-construction tunnel following a collapse, on the Brahmakhal Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi, India, 14 November 2023. Rescue and relief operations were underway after 40 workers were trapped following the tunnel collapse two days earlier. According to Secretary Disaster Management Ranjit Kumar Sinha, food and oxygen were being supplied via pipes inserted through the rubble. The pipes would then be used to allow for the rescue of the trapped workers in the following 12 hours, authorities said. EPA-EFE/ABHYUDAYA KONTALA

A picture taken with a drone shows flooded meadows due to the heavy rainfall of recent days in Strijen, the Netherlands, 13 November 2023. The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) forecasts more rain in the coming days. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY GROENEWEG. DM

