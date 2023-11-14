Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Meta Has More Wall Street Fans Than Ever as Rally Nears 300%

Meta Has More Wall Street Fans Than Ever as Rally Nears 300%
The Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US.
By Bloomberg
14 Nov 2023
0

For Meta Platforms Inc. bulls, the biggest one-day stock wipeout in history is a fading sight in the rear-view mirror.

The Facebook owner’s shares have nearly quadrupled since a low in November last year, which came after a $251 billion crash in February. By one measure, analysts have never been more confident that further gains are ahead.

Of the 70 analysts tracked by Bloomberg that cover the social media giant, 62 have buy-equivalent ratings on the stock. That’s the highest number since the firm’s initial public offering in 2012.

“We don’t think you have to be a believer in the metaverse story to like the stock,” Stifel Nicolaus analyst Mark Kelley wrote in a note on Tuesday.

Meta Attracts More Bulls Than Ever | At least 62 buy-equivalent ratings on the stock

Kelley, who is one of the many analysts with a buy rating on the stock, says the investment thesis is backed by advertisers pointing to the company’s unmatched scale relative to competitors, including TikTok Inc.

The overwhelming bullishness shows how far the social media giant has come in regaining investor support since last year’s crash.

Back then, Wall Street had soured on the shares as the company’s sales contracted and its Chief Executive Officer, Mark Zuckerberg, embarked on a multi-billion dollar project to build his version of the metaverse — an immersive virtual world. Now, a focus on cost cutting, toned down metaverse rhetoric and resurgent revenue growth have helped allay most skepticism.

Meta’s Spending Is Now Focused Where Investors Want: Tech Watch

Analyst projections for Meta’s profitability continue to rise. Wall Street now anticipates the company will generate about $18 a share in earnings next year, up from expectations of about $10 a year ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Not that all are convinced Meta is on the right track. Needham & Co.’s Laura Martin is one of only two analysts with sell ratings on the stock. She believes the company’s core business is at risk from rising competition and potential changes to mobile operating systems like Apple Inc.’s iOS that could hurt Meta’s ability to target users with ads.

“TikTok is eating them alive,” she said in an interview. “Facebook doesn’t control its distribution or content. I don’t know how you can have a competitive advantage.”

Still, while the stock’s valuation has risen this year, at about 18 times earnings projected over the next 12 months, Meta is the cheapest among the seven biggest technology and internet stocks and also at a discount to both the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 indexes.

Sylvia Jablonski, co-founder and chief investment officer at exchange-traded funds firm Defiance ETFs, is betting that Meta’s priorities are now in the right place and that the company is poised to benefit from artificial intelligence and growth in digital-ad spending in coming years.

“I’m interested in picking up shares for a long time horizon as the decade of machine learning, AI and all things digital growth continues to take shape,” Jablonski said.

Tech Chart of the Day

Microsoft Climbs to Fresh Peaks, Cisco 36% Off Dot-Com High | Diverging fortunes for the dot-com tech darlings

Two dot-com era darlings have seen diverging fortunes. While Microsoft Corp. has grown more than six-fold from its dot-com highs, Cisco Systems Inc. has yet to recover since its historic crash in the turn of the century. The computer networking equipment maker’s stock is still trading about 36% below its all-time high set in March 2000. Both stocks were rising along with fellow technology stocks on Tuesday following the latest data on inflation.

Top Tech Stories

  • Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. warned revenue will decline for the third straight quarter, spurring concerns around demand for Apple Inc.’s latest devices and consumer electronics.
  • Huawei Technologies Co. and Xiaomi Corp. led a resurgence in China’s smartphone market, which shook off oversupply issues and an ailing economy to register double-digit growth in October.
  • Nvidia Corp., the world’s most valuable chipmaker, is updating its H100 artificial intelligence processor, adding more capabilities to a product that has fueled its dominance in the AI computing market.
  • Uber Technologies Inc. is launching a mini-pilot program for a TaskRabbit-like service that will let app users hire people to complete various household tasks, part of an effort by the ride-hailing company to expand beyond driving and deliveries.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘Most-wanted drug trafficker’ accused of peddling FBI hacked phones linked to South Africa, arrested in Turkey
Maverick News

‘Most-wanted drug trafficker’ accused of peddling FBI hacked phones linked to South Africa, arrested in Turkey
Google Maps will no longer direct visitors through Cape Town township after attacks on motorists
Maverick News

Google Maps will no longer direct visitors through Cape Town township after attacks on motorists
Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes - at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Maverick News

Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes – at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Cape Town police use stun grenades, water cannon as pro-Israel protest disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Maverick News

Cape Town police use stun grenades, water cannon as pro-Israel protest disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Probe into Gauteng Partnership Fund flags possible ‘reckless' loans to Mashatile’s son-in-law
Maverick News

Probe into Gauteng Partnership Fund flags possible ‘reckless' loans to Mashatile’s son-in-law

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 4 - 11 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 4 – 11 November 2023
A 1962 Ferrari GTO Race Car Auctions for Record $51.7 Million
Newsdeck

A 1962 Ferrari GTO Race Car Auctions for Record $51.7 Million
Donald Trump Jr. testifies about 'sexiness' of father's real estate
Newsdeck

Donald Trump Jr. testifies about 'sexiness' of father's real estate
Israel Latest: Biden Says Gaza Hospital ‘Must Be Protected’
Newsdeck

Israel Latest: Biden Says Gaza Hospital ‘Must Be Protected’
Largest Gaza hospital 'not functioning' amid Israeli assault
Newsdeck

Largest Gaza hospital 'not functioning' amid Israeli assault

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.