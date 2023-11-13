Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Zelensky tells Ukrainians to prepare for Russian winter onslaught

Zelensky tells Ukrainians to prepare for Russian winter onslaught
A Ukrainian infantryman walks along a trench in the mud after the rain on November 9, 2023 in an area the military calls the "Horlivka front", an urban-type settlement in Toretsk urban hromada, Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine. It is located 37.9 kilometres (23.5 mi) north-northeast from the centre of the city of Donetsk. From 1951 to 2021, the settlement was named Novhorodske. The front line has been here since 2014. Russia does not give up its attempts to capture the city and push the Armed Forces of Ukraine away from Donetsk. (Photo by Vlada Liberova/ Libkos/Getty Images)
By Reuters
13 Nov 2023
0

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Ukrainians on Sunday to prepare for new waves of Russian attacks on infrastructure as winter approached and said troops were anticipating an onslaught in the eastern theatre of the war.

A military spokesman said Russian attacks on the shattered eastern town of Avdiivka had eased in the past day, but were likely to intensify in the coming days.

And Ukrainian military intelligence said an explosion killed at least three Russian servicemen in the Russian-occupied southern town of Melitopol, which it described as an “act of revenge” by resistance groups.

Zelensky issued his warning during his nightly video address a day after Russian forces carried out their first missile attack on the capital, Kyiv in some seven weeks.

“We are almost half way through November and must be prepared for the fact that the enemy may increase the number of drone or missile strikes on our infrastructure,” Zelensky said. “Russia is preparing for Ukraine. And here, in Ukraine, all attention should be focused on defence, on responding to terrorists on everything that Ukraine can do to get through the winter and improve our soldiers’ capabilities.”

Last winter about 10 months into Russia’s invasion of neighbour Ukraine, Russia made waves of attacks on power stations and other plants inked to the energy network, prompting rolling blackouts in widely separated regions.

Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Saturday that Ukraine would have enough energy resources to get through the winter, but added: “The question is how much future attacks can affect supplies.”

Ukrainian officials last Wednesday said Russia had struck Ukrainian infrastructure 60 times in recent weeks, an indication that a campaign of attacks may already be under way.

In his remarks, Zelensky hailed the “heroic” efforts of troops defending Avdiivka, under pressure from attempted Russian advances since mid-October. Pictures show buildings in the town reduced to shells.

Military spokesman Oleksandr Shtupun said the number of infantry attacks in the past 24 hours was half of levels earlier in the week, but air strikes were on the rise.

“The enemy suffered significant losses the day before yesterday and has to regroup,” Shtupun told national television.

The head of Ukraine’s ground forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said on Telegram that Moscow’s forces were “more active in the Bakhmut sector and trying to recover lost positions”.

Bakhmut, north of the city of Donetsk, was captured by Russian forces in May after months of heavy combat, but Ukrainian troops have since retaken nearby villages.

Russian accounts of the fighting on Sunday said its forces had repelled five Ukrainian attacks near Bakhmut.

Reuters could not verify accounts from either side.

In Melitopol, a hub for Russian occupation forces, the blast killed three men during a meeting at a post office used as a military headquarters, Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate said. The dead were officers of Russia’s National Guard or FSB intelligence service, the directorate said in a statement.

There was no comment from Russian officials.

Ukraine’s military has been increasingly active in attacking Russian-held areas, but does not always acknowledge the strikes.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Maria Starkova; editing by Grant McCool)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Dricus du Plessis’s fight to bring the belt back home
DM168

Dricus du Plessis’s fight to bring the belt back home
Motsoaledi advocates for review and temporary withdrawal from two international agreements on refugee protection
Maverick News

Motsoaledi advocates for review and temporary withdrawal from two international agreements on refugee protection
Degrees of disorder — top varsities UCT and UWC in turmoil over vice-chancellors
Maverick News

Degrees of disorder — top varsities UCT and UWC in turmoil over vice-chancellors
Pressure for Springbok players as franchises seek their momentum
DM168

Pressure for Springbok players as franchises seek their momentum
Assassination nation - political contract killings escalate in KZN as hitmen are offered ‘job after job’
Maverick News

Assassination nation – political contract killings escalate in KZN as hitmen are offered ‘job after job’

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 4 - 11 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 4 – 11 November 2023
I have a picture for you! 28 October - 3 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 28 October – 3 November 2023
Long-lost mammal rediscovered in remote Indonesia mountains
Newsdeck

Long-lost mammal rediscovered in remote Indonesia mountains
Picasso painting sells for $139 million, most valuable art auctioned this year
Newsdeck

Picasso painting sells for $139 million, most valuable art auctioned this year
The First Commercial Carbon-Sucking Facility in the US Opens in California
Newsdeck

The First Commercial Carbon-Sucking Facility in the US Opens in California

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.