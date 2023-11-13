UK’s Sunak brings back Cameron, sacks interior minister in latest reset

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron departs the Covid-19 Inquiry hearing center in London, Britain, 19 June 2023. Cameron was expected to be questioned about his government's resilience and preparedness between 2010 to 2016. The UK Covid-19 independent public inquiry has started to hear evidence on 13 June 2023 to study the UK's response and impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. The findings of the inquiry will be published in 2026. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

It was the latest reset for a prime minister whose party is badly lagging the Labour Party before an election expected next year, and the return of Cameron to government suggested Sunak wanted to bring in more centrist, experienced hands rather than appease the right of his party which supported Braverman.

Under fire from opposition lawmakers and members of the governing Conservative Party to eject Braverman, Sunak seemed to have brought forward a long-planned reshuffle to bring in allies and remove ministers he felt were not performing.

Sunak’s hand was forced when the ever-controversial Braverman defied Sunak last week in an unauthorised article accusing police of “double standards” at protests, suggesting they were tough on right-wing demonstrators, but easy on pro-Palestinian marchers.

The opposition Labour Party said that inflamed tensions between a pro-Palestinian demonstration and a far-right counter protest on Saturday, when nearly 150 people were arrested.

CAMERON TO FOREIGN OFFICE?

She was replaced by James Cleverly, who had relished his job as foreign minister but who is seen as a safe pair of hands.

In a surprise move, Cameron, who was ousted from power after his gamble to call a referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union in 2016 backfired, was made foreign minister.

His appointment was welcomed by more centrist Conservatives, who say his international experience will help steady the ship.

But Braverman’s removal and Cameron’s return angered some Conservatives on the right of the party. One lawmaker said her removal was disappointing and Braverman could become a vocal force on the so-called backbenches in parliament.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Andrew MacAskill, Sachin Ravikumar, Kylie MacLellan, Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton and Andrew Cawthorne)