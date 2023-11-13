Newsdeck

Middle East crisis

Israel sharpens warning to Lebanon as cross-border hostilities spike

Israel sharpens warning to Lebanon as cross-border hostilities spike
Activists and parents with their children carry placards, Lebanese and Palestinian flags as they walk during a protest against Israel's ongoing military operation in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with the Palestinian people at the Corniche Al Manara in Beirut, Lebanon, 10 November 2023. More than 11,000 Palestinians and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
By Reuters
13 Nov 2023
0

JERUSALEM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Israel said it was poised to impose quiet on the Lebanese front as hostilities spiked on Sunday, with Hezbollah wounding civilians in a cross-border missile attack and the Israeli air force bombing sites linked to the Iranian-backed group.

The chief Israeli military spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, described Hezbollah as “the defender of Hamas-ISIS”, in reference to the Islamist Palestinian faction whose cross-border rampage against Israel on Oct. 7 sparked a devastating Gaza war.

Hezbollah, whose rocket arsenal is widely believed to dwarf that of Hamas, has been carrying out relatively limited attacks in solidarity with the Palestinians. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Saturday described the Israel front as “active”.

But with at least 70 of the group’s fighters, along with several Lebanese civilians, having been killed in Israeli counterstrikes, Hezbollah’s tactics have expanded to include rockets with 300kg-500kg warheads and kamikaze drones.

On Sunday, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a guided missile attack that Israel said wounded at least two electrical company workers sent to carry out repairs at a border community.

A mortar attack wounded seven Israeli soldiers, the military said. A rocket set off sirens near the Israeli port city of Haifa, 27 km (17 miles) from the Lebanese border, but caused no casualties. A Lebanese wing of Hamas took credit for the launch.

Israel said its air force and artillery struck Hezbollah and other targets in Lebanon in response, saying it was holding the group and the Beirut government responsible for all hostilities.

“The IDF (military) is focussed on Gaza but we are at a very high state of readiness in the north,” Hagari said. “Lebanon’s citizens will bear the cost of this recklessness, and of Hezbollah’s decision to be the defender of Hamas-ISIS.”

“The IDF has operational plans for changing the security situation in the north. The security situation will not remain one in which northern residents do not feel secure in returning to their homes,” he said in a televised briefing.

Residents of villages and towns on the Lebanese border have evacuated southward even as Gaza border communities hit by Hamas emptied, making for some 200,000 internally displaced Israelis, according to figures given Reuters by government officials. Many southern Lebanese have also fled northward for safety.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he had appealed to Iran, which backs Hamas as well as Hezbollah, to intervene.

Interviewed on Fareed Zakaria GPS, Guterres said he asked Iran “to tell Hezbollah, ‘You cannot create a situation in which Lebanon will be completely engulfed by this conflict,’ because if Hezbollah will launch a massive attack on Israel it might create, I don’t know what kind of impact, but one thing I am sure – Lebanon would not survive.”

Asked if Iran had been responsive, he said: “I do not know. They said always that they have nothing to do with what is happening but they say publicly that there is a risk of this conflict to be extended. It’s always very mysterious, the position of Iran.”

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Crispian Balmer and Giles Elgood)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Cape Town police use stun grenades, water cannon as pro-Israel protest disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Maverick News

Cape Town police use stun grenades, water cannon as pro-Israel protest disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Degrees of disorder — top varsities UCT and UWC in turmoil over vice-chancellors
Maverick News

Degrees of disorder — top varsities UCT and UWC in turmoil over vice-chancellors
Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes - at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Maverick News

Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes – at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Fighting corruption? Really? President Ramaphosa could start today — but he won’t
South Africa

Fighting corruption? Really? President Ramaphosa could start today — but he won’t
Assassination nation - political contract killings escalate in KZN as hitmen are offered ‘job after job’
Maverick News

Assassination nation – political contract killings escalate in KZN as hitmen are offered ‘job after job’

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 4 - 11 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 4 – 11 November 2023
Largest Gaza hospital 'not functioning' amid Israeli assault
Newsdeck

Largest Gaza hospital 'not functioning' amid Israeli assault
Staff Commit More Than Third of UK Retail Theft, Report Finds
Newsdeck

Staff Commit More Than Third of UK Retail Theft, Report Finds
Adams Probe Includes Questions Into Turkish Consulate Project: NYT
Newsdeck

Adams Probe Includes Questions Into Turkish Consulate Project: NYT
Zelensky tells Ukrainians to prepare for Russian winter onslaught
Newsdeck

Zelensky tells Ukrainians to prepare for Russian winter onslaught

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.