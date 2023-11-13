Adams Probe Includes Questions Into Turkish Consulate Project: NYT

Eric Adams, mayor of New York, speaks during an interview in New York, US, on Thursday, March 30, 2023. On Wednesday, Adams announced the first phase of the launch of the MyCity portal, a one-stop shop for city services and benefits, that will make it easier for New Yorkers to interact with and access the support of a multitude of city agencies.

The Times said Adams’s contact with then-Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro followed a fund-raiser hosted by Turkish immigrants who own a construction company not involved in the project, the Times said. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later presided over the ribbon-cutting at the building, a high-rise across from the United Nations.

The mayor’s office declined to comment. Adams released a statement through his campaign saying he has not been accused of wrongdoing and will continue to cooperate with the investigation.

“As a borough president, part of my routine role was to notify government agencies of issues on behalf of constituents and constituencies,” Adams said. The statement didn’t explain why Adams, who was Brooklyn borough president, was intervening on a Manhattan issue. At the time, Adams was the Democratic nominee for mayor, which all but assured his election in November 2021.

The latest revelation comes amid a growing Federal Bureau Investigation probe into campaign contributions to the mayor’s campaign. FBI agents seized two cellular phones and an iPad from the mayor last week.