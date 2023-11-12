Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Cape Town police use stun grenades, water cannon as pro-Israel protest disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters

Cape Town police use stun grenades, water cannon as pro-Israel protest disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Police used stun grenades several times to disperse protesters. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)
By Ashraf Hendricks, Matthew Hirsch and Ella Morrison
12 Nov 2023
0

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis calls for tolerance, emphasises the right to protest and condemns threat against Jewish school.

A pro-Israeli protest at the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town on Sunday was disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters. Buses of protesters in support of Israel were sent away after the police began using stun grenades and water cannon to disperse a group of the counter-protesters for Palestine.

When GroundUp arrived, there was a standoff between protesters and police in riot gear. There was a heavy police presence, with city law enforcement and SAPS officers present before either protest began. Four people were arrested.

protest cape town

Police separate a large group of pro-Palestinian supporters from a small group of pro-Israel supporters. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

protest cape town

Pro-Palestinian protesters raise their flags at the police line. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

protest cape town

Tensions were high. The breaking point came when a pro-Palestine protester (right) tried to remove an Israeli flag from a pro-Israel protester (left). (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

protest cape town

Then things escalated as protesters took their frustrations out on police. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

protest cape town

Police used stun grenades several times to disperse protesters. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

protest cape town

Police also used a water cannon. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

protest cape town

Some protesters were arrested. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

protest cape town

Some protesters were arrested. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

protest cape town

Mandla Mandela attempted to keep matters calm by speaking to the pro-Palestinian protesters. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

protest cape town

Pro-Israeli supporters, one of whom was in a wheelchair, were harassed by the pro-Palestinian supporters. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

Sunday’s clashes followed a massive, but peaceful protest in support of the Palestinian people on Saturday. Tens of thousands of people marched through Cape Town city centre calling for the closure of the Israeli embassy and for the Western Cape government to condemn Israel as it did Russia.

On Sunday, there were only about a hundred pro-Palestinian protesters. A few dozen pro-Israel supporters, mostly from Christian churches, had arrived, but they decided to call off their protest following the clashes.

Reverend Barry Isaacs, a convener of the protest for Israel, said the police were there because of the city, not at their request.

Abeedah Adams, a member of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC), said that unlike other marches for Palestine, the counter-protest had no link to any official organisation. “It was more spontaneous: people responding to the posters and the media about the pro-Israeli protest.”

“I think there’s a very strong sentiment that we can’t allow that kind of Zionism. It’s not welcome in the City of Cape Town,” she said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Israel-Palestine War

Both sides inflamed the situation on Sunday. GroundUp saw one of the pro-Palestinian protesters grab an Israeli flag from a pro-Israel protester. Pro-Israeli protesters also attempted to antagonise the pro-Palestinian protesters. Much shouting ensued and there were some clashes. Police used stun grenades to attempt to disperse the group involved in the scuffle.

A section of the pro-Palestinian crowd shouted down leaders’ calls to step back. Protesters also shouted at the police, comparing them to the apartheid-era police force.

Police had to intervene when a small group of pro-Palestine protesters tried to harass a protester for Israel who was in a wheelchair.

Pepper spray was also used at one point.

This was one of many protests in Cape Town over the past month in response to Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Armed militias from Hamas entered Israel and killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and are holding more than 200 people hostage in Gaza. In response, Israel has bombed the Gaza Strip, killing more than 11,000 people, including more than 4,000 children. It has also intensified its years-long blockade of Gaza, often preventing humanitarian aid from reaching the area.

“Our concern is for the innocent Palestinians that have died just as much as the Jewish people,” Isaacs told GroundUp. “We want to pray for peace and to find a solution.”

He called for politicians to find common ground, but said that Israel had a right to defend itself in response to the 7 October attack.

Threat against Jewish school

Meanwhile, the Jewish Board of Deputies published a statement expressing outrage at what it called anti-Semitism by one of the speakers at Saturday’s march. This was in response to one of the speakers saying: “We know where the murderers come from, they come from Herzlia, here in Cape Town.” Herzlia is a Jewish school in Cape Town.

“The right to a decent education in a safe environment is a solemn one, vouchsafed by our Constitution to every child in our country,” the Jewish Board of Deputies statement said.

Mayor calls for tolerance

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis called for tolerance. “Cape Town’s commitment to tolerance and freedom of expression is sacrosanct,” he wrote. “In a time of great global dispute and conflict, Cape Town has thus far been an example of tolerance.”

“While we have seen violent protests all over the world in recent weeks, protests here have been an example of peacefulness, with very few exceptions. As mayor, I have been proud of our city. We have shown restraint, maturity and a commitment to the rights of all residents to express themselves,” he wrote. “I specifically wish to commend the conduct of both those who agree and disagree with [Saturday’s] pro-Palestinian protest for their peaceful conduct.”

“Unfortunately, we saw violent disruptions [on Sunday] against a planned peaceful prayer gathering in support of Israel. This violence deserves the condemnation of all Capetonians who value free expression in our open democracy.”

“While residents or groups may disagree vehemently with one another, they may not engage in violent disruption. We call on all residents to desist from doing so,” Hill-Lewis said. “Every person or group, of every belief and persuasion, has the right to protest peacefully in South Africa.”

“That right is constitutionally protected, and for good reason, because in South Africa’s past, certain protests were banned or violently suppressed, and opinions censored,” he wrote. “In the same way that tens of thousands of residents gathered yesterday to protest peacefully, so the planned protest today should have been respected and allowed to proceed peacefully and without interference.”

Hill-Lewis referred to the comments directed on Saturday against Herzlia: “We also condemn any hate speech uttered by radical minorities at protests, especially when that hate speech is directed towards little children. We have received video footage of a representative … speaking at yesterday’s protest and calling young Jewish children in Cape Town ‘murderers’. Such hateful language should similarly be condemned by all. Radical elements do not speak for Capetonians, and do not even speak for the protestors they claim to represent.” DM

First published by GroundUp.

Disclosure: GroundUp’s editor is an alumnus of Herzlia school.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Motsoaledi advocates for review and temporary withdrawal from two international agreements on refugee protection
Maverick News

Motsoaledi advocates for review and temporary withdrawal from two international agreements on refugee protection
Dricus du Plessis’s fight to bring the belt back home
DM168

Dricus du Plessis’s fight to bring the belt back home
Assassination nation - political contract killings escalate in KZN as hitmen are offered ‘job after job’
Maverick News

Assassination nation – political contract killings escalate in KZN as hitmen are offered ‘job after job’
Pressure for Springbok players as franchises seek their momentum
DM168

Pressure for Springbok players as franchises seek their momentum
Fighting corruption? Really? President Ramaphosa could start today — but he won’t
South Africa

Fighting corruption? Really? President Ramaphosa could start today — but he won’t

TOP READS IN SECTION

Assassination nation - political contract killings escalate in KZN as hitmen are offered ‘job after job’
Maverick News

Assassination nation – political contract killings escalate in KZN as hitmen are offered ‘job after job’
Tens of thousands march through Cape Town in solidarity with Palestinians
Maverick News

Tens of thousands march through Cape Town in solidarity with Palestinians
Closure of baby savers in Gauteng will lead to more unsafe abandonments and deaths — experts
Maverick News

Closure of baby savers in Gauteng will lead to more unsafe abandonments and deaths — experts
‘Levels of corruption have reached completely unacceptable proportions,’ says Chief Justice Zondo
Maverick News

‘Levels of corruption have reached completely unacceptable proportions,’ says Chief Justice Zondo
Former UCT Council chair Babalwa Ngonyama resigns from another board after independent panel report
Maverick News

Former UCT Council chair Babalwa Ngonyama resigns from another board after independent panel report

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.