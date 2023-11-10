Maverick Life

Venus and Moon planetary eclipse, and more from around the world

Planet Venus (L) and the Moon, seen from Egerszalok, northern Hungary, 09 November 2023, when the thin crescent of the waning Moon covering Venus is visible from Hungary during the only day in year 2023 when this planetary eclipse can be observed. EPA-EFE/Peter Komka
By Maverick Life Editors
10 Nov 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Planet Venus (L) and the Moon, behind a tree seen from Egerszalok, northern Hungary, 09 November 2023, when the thin crescent of the waning Moon covering Venus is visible from Hungary during the only day in the year 2023 when this planetary eclipse can be observed. EPA-EFE/Peter Komka

A handout photo made available by the Expedition Cyclops on 10 November 2023 shows newly rediscovered Attenborough’s long-beaked echidna in the Cyclops Mountains area, Papua province, Indonesia. Attenborough’s long-beaked echidna, named after British naturalist David Attenborough, was rediscovered by Expedition Cyclops scientists led by James Kempton, a biologist at the University of Oxford, at the remote area in Cyclops mountains, Indonesia’s province of Papua, after it was last recorded more than 60 years ago, according to a report released by Oxford University. EPA-EFE/EXPEDITION

Melanie Martinez performs during the Portals Tour at Wembley Arena on November 09, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

An attendee at a rally to mark the Transgender Festival, in Karachi, Pakistan, on 10 November 2023. According to rights groups, transgender people are the most ostracized members of Pakistani society and violence against them, often at the hands of those closest to them, is extremely high. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Pakistani transgenders attend a rally to mark the Transgender Festival, in Karachi, Pakistan, on 10 November 2023. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A model presents a creation by the brand FOZ during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week 2023 at the Iguatemi shopping mall in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 09 November 2023. EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana

A model presents a creation by the brand FOZ during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week 2023 at the Iguatemi shopping mall in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 09 November 2023. EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana

A general view during the Challenge All Breed at the Fieracavalli 2023 on November 09, 2023, in Verona, Italy. Fieracavalli is a trade fair dedicated to horses and riding that has taken place in Verona since 1898. It is considered the largest equestrian event in Italy (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

A general view at the Fieracavalli 2023 on November 09, 2023, in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Max Krivanec and David Pilpach of CZECH REPUBLIC compete on the Men’s Synchronised Trampoline on day two of the 37th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships at Utilita Arena on November 10, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Faris Mounbagna of Bodo scores the 1-0 goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage soccer match between Besiktas JK and Bodo/Glimt in Istanbul, Turkey, 09 November 2023. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

A Filipino soldier plays ‘Taps’ on his trumpet along a hall of walls with names of ‘Missing in Action’ soldiers during a ceremony on the eve of Veterans Day, at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 10 November 2023. The US ambassador to the Philippines, MaryKay Loss Carlson, joined the surviving war veterans in rites to honour American and Filipino troops killed in World War II at the cemetery, where more than 17,000 American military and 570 Filipino counterparts are buried. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Ukrainian infantryman walks along a trench in the mud after the rain on November 9, 2023, in an area the military calls the “Horlivka front”, an urban-type settlement in Toretsk urban hromada, Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine. It is located 37.9 kilometres (23.5 mi) north-northeast from the city of Donetsk. From 1951 to 2021, the settlement was named Novhorodske. The front line has been here since 2014. Russia does not give up its attempts to capture the city and push the Armed Forces of Ukraine away from Donetsk. (Photo by Vlada Liberova/ Libkos/Getty Images)

People attend the rehearsal of the light show ‘Lacplesis’ in Liktendarzs (Garden of Destiny) in Lielvarde, Latvia, on 09 November 2023. Lacplesis is the epic poem ‘The Bear Slayer’ by Latvian poet Andrejs Pumpurs, written between 1872 and 1887 and based on local legends. It is set during the Livonian Crusades telling the story of a mythical hero and Lacplesis is regarded as a Latvian national epic. The multimedia show is dedicated to the national holidays Lacplesa (a memorial day for soldiers who fought for the independence of Latvia) and Independence Day. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

Visitors attend Russian energy corporation Gazprom pavilion during the International Exhibition-forum Russia at the All-Russian Exhibition Center (VDNH) in Moscow, Russia, 09 November 2023. The International Exhibition-forum Russia, designed to demonstrate Russian main achievements in technology, science, tourism and culture, runs from 04 November 2023 to 12 April 2024. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A visitor attends Russian energy corporation Gazprom pavilion during the International Exhibition-forum Russia at the All-Russian Exhibition Center (VDNH) in Moscow, Russia, 09 November 2023. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Protesters confront police officers during a rally against an amnesty agreement for Catalan pro-independent leaders, in Madrid, Spain, 09 November 2023. Spain’s ruling party PSOE has struck a deal with Catalan pro-independence party Junts per Catalunya (JxCat), led by former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont so that Spain’s acting socialist (PSOE) Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez can be invested for a second term. In exchange for the key support of his seven JxCat MPs, Puigdemont demanded an amnesty for hundreds of people who faced legal action over their roles in Catalonia’s failed push for independence in 2017. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Israeli medical professionals rally in front of the Red Cross (ICRC) offices, calling for details about the medical condition of the Israeli hostages held in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 09 November 2023. More than 10,500 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since 07 October, EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A labourer put his head through a banner with a caricature of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a rally in solidarity for the Palestinians outside the US embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, 10 November 2023. Dozens of labourers staged a rally calling on world leaders to stop the violence in Gaza. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Supporters arrive at the venue as former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks at The Ted Hendricks Stadium at Henry Milander Park on November 8, 2023, in Hialeah, Florida. Even as Trump faces multiple criminal indictments, he still maintains a commanding lead in the polls over other Republican candidates. (Photo by Alon Skuy/Getty Images) DM

