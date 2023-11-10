Swiss Banks Get Police Tips on How to Spot Hamas Financing

The terrorist label would make it more difficult for the group to collect and route funds through the country.

Hamas can theoretically open bank accounts in Switzerland, finance and law expert Mark Pieth told Bloomberg in October. There are smaller banks specialized on Islamic banking with branches in the country that might offer services to organizations such as Hamas, he said at the time.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said in October that the government was confident that Hamas was not using the country’s banks for its financing.

Specifically, the police letter cites three potential sources of money for the group:

direct fundraising by Hamas

fundraising by non-profit organizations

fundraising by individuals connected or sympathizing with Hamas

Those involved might use a variety of means for payments, “including bank and electronic transfers, credit cards, advanced payment means and cryptocurrency,” it added.

Cryptos, Social Media

In a list of possible indicators, the police said that social media requests to send funds via cryptocurrencies should be cause for suspicion, along with the appearance of the term “Jihad” or the names of martyrs as recipients of transfers.

The letter was sent to all financial institutions enabled to report potential money laundering cases, and to industry groups, a spokesperson for the federal police told Bloomberg. Public broadcaster SRF initially reported about the letter.

The Swiss banking association said the letter was a “suitable tool that supports banks in better identifying suspicious transactions.”