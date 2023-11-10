Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Long-lost mammal rediscovered in remote Indonesia mountains

Long-lost mammal rediscovered in remote Indonesia mountains
epa04998718 An Echidna is seen at the Currumbin Wild Life Sanctuary Hospital on the Gold Coast, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015. A man has been charged with animal cruelty following the theft of 'Piggie', a four year old Echidna, from the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday night. EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
By Reuters
10 Nov 2023
0

Scientists have rediscovered a long-lost species of mammal described as having the spines of a hedgehog, the snout of an anteater and the feet of a mole, in Indonesia's Cyclops Mountains more than 60 years after it was last recorded.

By William James

Attenborough’s long-beaked echidna, named after British naturalist David Attenborough, was photographed for the first time by a trail camera on the last day of a four-week expedition led by Oxford University scientists.

Having descended from the mountains at the end of the trip, biologist James Kempton found the images of the small creature walking through the forest undergrowth on the last memory card retrieved from more than 80 remote cameras.

“There was a great sense of euphoria, and also relief having spent so long in the field with no reward until the very final day,” he said, describing the moment he first saw the footage with collaborators from Indonesian conservation group YAPPENDA.

“I shouted out to my colleagues that were still remaining… and said ‘we found it, we found it’ – I ran in from my desk to the living room and hugged the guys.”

Echidnas share their name with a half-woman, half-serpent Greek mythological creature, and were described by the team as shy, nocturnal burrow-dwellers who are notoriously difficult to find.

“The reason it appears so unlike other mammals is because it is a member of the monotremes – an egg-laying group that separated from the rest of the mammal tree-of-life about 200 million years ago,” Kempton said.

The species has only been scientifically recorded once before, by a Dutch botanist in 1961. A different echidna species is found throughout Australia and lowland New Guinea.

Kempton’s team survived an earthquake, malaria and even a leech attached to an eyeball during their trip. They worked with the local village Yongsu Sapari to navigate and explore the remote terrain of northeastern Papua.

The echidna is embedded in the local culture, including a tradition that states conflicts are resolved by sending one party to a disagreement into the forest to search for the mammal and another to the ocean to find a marlin, according to Yongsu Sapari elders cited by the university.

Both creatures were seen as so difficult to find that it would often take decades or a generation to locate them, but, once found, the animals symbolized the end of the conflict and a return to harmonious relationships.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Afghanistan need to thrash the Proteas to make the World Cup semifinals, and they are hopeful
Maverick News

Afghanistan need to thrash the Proteas to make the World Cup semifinals, and they are hopeful
Closure of baby savers in Gauteng will lead to more unsafe abandonments and deaths — experts
Maverick News

Closure of baby savers in Gauteng will lead to more unsafe abandonments and deaths — experts
In a blow to shareholder PIC, Iqbal Surve’s Independent Group retrenches a third of its staff
South Africa

In a blow to shareholder PIC, Iqbal Surve’s Independent Group retrenches a third of its staff
‘Levels of corruption have reached completely unacceptable proportions,’ says Chief Justice Zondo
Maverick News

‘Levels of corruption have reached completely unacceptable proportions,’ says Chief Justice Zondo
R462m ‘megafarm’ land reform project in disarray after North West department fails to release funding
Maverick News

R462m ‘megafarm’ land reform project in disarray after North West department fails to release funding

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 28 October - 3 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 28 October – 3 November 2023
US carries out new strikes against facility used by Iran in Syria
Newsdeck

US carries out new strikes against facility used by Iran in Syria
Ivanka Trump Testifies She Had No Role in Dad’s Net Worth Claims
Newsdeck

Ivanka Trump Testifies She Had No Role in Dad’s Net Worth Claims
Picasso painting sells for $139 million, most valuable art auctioned this year
Newsdeck

Picasso painting sells for $139 million, most valuable art auctioned this year
South African president deploys army to tackle illegal mining
Newsdeck

South African president deploys army to tackle illegal mining

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.