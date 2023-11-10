Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Harvard to add antisemitism to diversity programmes after Ackman criticism

Harvard to add antisemitism to diversity programmes after Ackman criticism
Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Photographer: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Bloomberg
10 Nov 2023
0

Harvard University president Claudine Gay responded to criticism by students and alumni including Bill Ackman that the school isn’t doing enough to protect Jewish students, saying it would expand its diversity programme to combat antisemitism.

The Ivy League university has come under intense criticism that started the day of the 7 October Hamas attack on Israel. More than 30 student groups issued a statement that blamed Israel for the attack and not Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist group by the US and European Union. 

Since then, protests at Harvard by pro-Palestinian groups have included intimidation, online messages and shouts of “From the river to the sea, Palestine shall be free”, Ackman said. In a letter to Gay posted on X over the weekend, the hedge fund manager described the situation on the Cambridge, Massachusetts, campus as “dire” after meeting with students and faculty.

“Our community must understand that phrases such as ‘from the river to the sea’ bear specific historical meanings that to a great many people imply the eradication of Jews from Israel and engender both pain and existential fears within our Jewish community,” Gay said in an email to the Harvard community on Thursday. “I condemn this phrase and any similarly hurtful phrases.”

Harvard has heard from angry alumni who have threatened to stop donating — from billionaires like Ackman to dozens of alumni who have pledged $1 — and condemned Harvard’s failure to address the campus culture. In response, Gay has issued multiple letters denouncing antisemitism, formed an advisory group and planned to create training for students, faculty and staff on antisemitism broadly and at Harvard specifically. She attended a Hillel dinner and posted comments on her web page.

Read more: Ackman Urges Suspensions at Harvard to Tackle Antisemitism

In her latest message, Gay also addressed an incident on the Harvard Business School campus on 18 October that is being investigated by the FBI and the Harvard University Police Department. Videos circulated online show what appears to be Harvard students harassing a Jewish student during an anti-Israel protest.

“Consistent with our standard practice, once law enforcement’s inquiry is complete, the university will address the incident through its student disciplinary procedures to determine if University policies or codes of conduct have been violated and, if so, take appropriate action,” Gay wrote.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Afghanistan need to thrash the Proteas to make the World Cup semifinals, and they are hopeful
Maverick News

Afghanistan need to thrash the Proteas to make the World Cup semifinals, and they are hopeful
Closure of baby savers in Gauteng will lead to more unsafe abandonments and deaths — experts
Maverick News

Closure of baby savers in Gauteng will lead to more unsafe abandonments and deaths — experts
In a blow to shareholder PIC, Iqbal Surve’s Independent Group retrenches a third of its staff
South Africa

In a blow to shareholder PIC, Iqbal Surve’s Independent Group retrenches a third of its staff
R462m ‘megafarm’ land reform project in disarray after North West department fails to release funding
Maverick News

R462m ‘megafarm’ land reform project in disarray after North West department fails to release funding
‘Levels of corruption have reached completely unacceptable proportions,’ says Chief Justice Zondo
Maverick News

‘Levels of corruption have reached completely unacceptable proportions,’ says Chief Justice Zondo

TOP READS IN SECTION

Four months’ leave no longer restricted to new mothers only
Maverick News

Four months’ leave no longer restricted to new mothers only
In a blow to shareholder PIC, Iqbal Surve’s Independent Group retrenches a third of its staff
South Africa

In a blow to shareholder PIC, Iqbal Surve’s Independent Group retrenches a third of its staff
Mining prospecting application in Napier region threatens tourism, environment
South Africa

Mining prospecting application in Napier region threatens tourism, environment
Transnet seeks further reprieve from R10bn debt repayment as December deadline looms
Maverick News

Transnet seeks further reprieve from R10bn debt repayment as December deadline looms
Cartoon Thursday with Rico
Maverick News

Cartoon Thursday with Rico

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.