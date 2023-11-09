Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Transgender people can be baptized Catholic, serve as godparents, Vatican says

Transgender people can be baptized Catholic, serve as godparents, Vatican says
An illuminated Christmas tree donated by the Trentino region stands in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City, 10 December 2021. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
By Reuters
09 Nov 2023
0

VATICAN CITY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Transgender people can be godparents at Roman Catholic baptisms, witnesses at religious weddings and receive baptism themselves, the Vatican's doctrinal office said on Wednesday, responding to questions from a bishop.

By Philip Pullella

The department, known as the Dicastery of the Doctrine of the Faith, was vague however, in response to a question of whether a same-sex couple could have a Church baptism for an adopted child or one obtained through a surrogate mother.

Bishop Jose Negri of Santo Amaro in Brazil sent the doctrinal office six questions in July regarding LGBT people and their participation in the sacraments of baptism and matrimony.

The three pages of questions and answers were signed by the department’s head, Argentine Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, and approved by Pope Francis on Oct. 31. They were posted on the department’s website on Wednesday using the Italian word for “transsexuals”.

Francis, 86, has tried to make the Church more welcoming to the LGBT community without changing Church teachings, including one saying that same-sex attraction is not sinful but same-sex acts are.

In response to a question of whether transgender people can be baptized, the doctrinal office said they could with some conditions and as long as there is “no risk of causing a public scandal or disorientation among the faithful”.

It said transgender people could be godparents at a baptism at the discretion of the local priest as well as a witness at a Church wedding, but the local priest should exercise “pastoral prudence” in his decision.

“This is an important step forward in the Church seeing transgender people not only as people (in a Church where some say they don’t really exist) but as Catholics,” Father James Martin, a prominent Jesuit priest and supporter of LGBT rights in the Church, said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Francis has met with transgender people and in July, he told a transgender person: “Even if we are sinners, he (God) draws near to help us. The Lord loves us as we are, this is God’s crazy love.”

The document said a person in a same-sex relationship could also be a witness at a Catholic wedding, the office said, citing current Church canonical legislation which contained no prohibition against it.

The response was less clear regarding persons in same-sex relationships and their role in baptism, which is the initiation into the Church for infants, children or adults.

The Brazilian bishop sought guidance on whether a same-sex couple who had adopted a child or obtained it from a surrogate mother could have that child baptized in a Catholic ceremony.

The response said that for the child of a same-sex couple to be baptized, there had to be “a well-founded hope that it would be educated in the Catholic religion”.

There was a similarly nuanced response to a question whether a person in a same-sex relationship could be a godparent at a Church baptism. It said the person had to “lead a life that conforms to the faith”.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by David Gregorio)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

North West department head charged over R470m Brits Hospital tender
Maverick News

North West department head charged over R470m Brits Hospital tender
Belligerent South African batter Dewald Brevis has big dreams for the future
Maverick News

Belligerent South African batter Dewald Brevis has big dreams for the future
Four months’ leave no longer restricted to new mothers only
Maverick News

Four months’ leave no longer restricted to new mothers only
A Sewer Runs Through It — trout, barbel and the microcosm of state failure in the Cradle of Humankind
South Africa

A Sewer Runs Through It — trout, barbel and the microcosm of state failure in the Cradle of Humankind
Visitors warned to be alert on Cape Town’s N2 ‘Hell Run’
Maverick News

Visitors warned to be alert on Cape Town’s N2 ‘Hell Run’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Israel Latest: Israel Says Troops Moving to Heart of Gaza City
Newsdeck

Israel Latest: Israel Says Troops Moving to Heart of Gaza City
I have a picture for you! 28 October - 3 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 28 October – 3 November 2023
Britain bans 'laughing gas' to curb anti-social behaviour
Newsdeck

Britain bans 'laughing gas' to curb anti-social behaviour
Darfur refugees report new spate of ethnically driven killings
Newsdeck

Darfur refugees report new spate of ethnically driven killings
Russia formally withdraws from key post-Cold War European armed forces treaty
Newsdeck

Russia formally withdraws from key post-Cold War European armed forces treaty

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.