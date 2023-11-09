Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 9 Nov

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 9 Nov
By Daily Maverick
09 Nov 2023
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

North West department head charged over R470m Brits Hospital tender
Maverick News

North West department head charged over R470m Brits Hospital tender
Four months’ leave no longer restricted to new mothers only
Maverick News

Four months’ leave no longer restricted to new mothers only
Belligerent South African batter Dewald Brevis has big dreams for the future
Maverick News

Belligerent South African batter Dewald Brevis has big dreams for the future
‘Traumatising, devastating and bad’ — transport minister describes N3 robbery to Parliament
Maverick News

‘Traumatising, devastating and bad’ — transport minister describes N3 robbery to Parliament
Quackdown — SA regulator flags rise in fake doctors, urges more ‘education’ about the menace
Maverick News

Quackdown — SA regulator flags rise in fake doctors, urges more ‘education’ about the menace

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie - Wed, 25 Oct
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 25 Oct
Daily Crossword Quickie - Mon, 16 Oct
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 16 Oct
Daily Crossword Quickie - Tues, 24 Oct
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 24 Oct
Daily Crossword Quickie - Fri, 13 Oct
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 13 Oct
Daily Crossword Quickie - Mon, 23 Oct
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 23 Oct

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.