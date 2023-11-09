Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Microsoft Record Leads $1.5 Trillion Nasdaq Surge

Microsoft Record Leads $1.5 Trillion Nasdaq Surge
(Photo: Jeenah Moon / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
09 Nov 2023
0

Wall Street’s so-called Magnificent Seven has been living up to its name again, but none more so than Microsoft Corp.

The software giant has led a broad rebound in the biggest technology and internet stocks and closed at a record high on Wednesday. The rally in Big Tech has helped add about $1.5 trillion in market value to the Nasdaq 100 in recent days, suggesting a period of skepticism surrounding the pricey market leaders may be ending.

“When it comes to what you want to see, Microsoft checks the most boxes, and checks them the most emphatically,” said Jonathan Cofsky, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors. “It has a resilient business model, it is executing extremely well, it is a clear winner in AI, and overall it has the most secular tailwinds and fewer secular risks than other companies.”

Microsoft's Lengthy Rally Leads to Record

Microsoft dipped 0.3% on Thursday, coming off a nine-day rally, its longest winning streak in about four years. The shares have gained around 15% since the end of September, making them the top performer among the seven megacaps that have powered the market’s gain this year. The advance has resulted in a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, not far from Apple Inc., which at $2.85 trillion is the biggest public company.

The stock advance follows Microsoft’s results, which showed a rebound in cloud growth amid demand for artificial intelligence products, making it a highlight of an otherwise mixed season for megacap earnings.

While Wall Street never exactly soured on big tech, there were concerns about the group’s valuation and growth potential going into this earnings season. Those fears saw some validation in Alphabet Inc.’s tepid cloud results, or weak sales for Apple out of China.

Now, however, sentiment seems to be shifting back. Part of that reflects a rosier view of monetary policy, as the latest jobs report suggested the Federal Reserve may be done raising rates. That has led to Treasury yields retreating from multi-year highs, easing what had been a major headwind to tech valuations.

Microsoft Eyes Apple’s Spot as World’s Largest Stock: Tech Watch

“I think we’ve seen a peak in Treasury yields, which will help with sentiment, especially for tech,” said Mark Martiak, managing director of investments at Alliance Global Partners.

He added that results like Microsoft’s “suggests we’re past the worst, in terms of fundamentals,” and that “this combination of better fundamentals and a more favorable backdrop suggests tech can not only resume its leadership role but keep it over the rest of the year.”

He’s not alone in that view. Oppenheimer named buying tech its top idea for the end of the year, while Truist Advisory Services upgraded the sector earlier this week, writing that its “strong balance sheets, cash flow generation, and earnings should continue to support outperformance.”

UBS Global Wealth Management concluded that based on this earnings season, “fears over tech fundamentals are unjustified,” as earnings growth should continue to support outperformance. “The quarterly results reinforce our long-term positive view on AI and the software industry in particular,” wrote Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Microsoft is seen as a leader in AI, and the growth lift it got from this has contributed to rising estimates for the company. Full-year estimates for the company’s net earnings have risen by 2.4% over the past month, while revenue estimates are up 2.8% over the same period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Further reading
Big Tech’s Growth Status in Doubt With Weaker Sales Outlooks 
Microsoft Offers to Help Politicians Crack Down on AI Deepfakes
Microsoft Vows to Revamp Security Products After Repeated Hacks

Still, the stock’s return to a record suggests that hopes remain high. Microsoft trades at 30.5 times estimated earnings, below a recent peak of 32.5, but at a sizable premium to its long-term average. Furthermore, its weight in major indexes could mean that almost everyone who wants to own it already does. According to the latest data from Bank of America, which is for September, 91% of funds own Microsoft, and it is among the most crowded stocks in the sector.

To Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital, these are reasons to temper one’s expectations.

Investor enthusiasm “is well founded,” but megacaps “remain fully valued and future earnings growth expectations could be in doubt,” he wrote. The sector’s valuation premium to the S&P 500 is “not unheard of,” but “historically, tech has had a tough time outperforming the market over the subsequent 12 months at such wide valuation differentials.”

Tech Chart of the Day

Adyen Is Still Well Below Its Previous Height | Thursday's rally recoups just part of losses after disappointing first-half

Adyen NV shares soared most since 2018, after the Dutch payment firm outlined new medium-term goals that are deemed more realistic and credible by Wall Street analysts. Still, the stock is 45% below a peak earlier this year after disappointing first-half results dealt a major blow to investor confidence. Rising competition from rivals like PayPal Holdings Inc. in North America and sluggish sales at its main customer eBay Inc. remain as key investor concerns.

Top Tech Stories

  • Apple Inc. risks having to pay a €13 billion ($14 billion) tax bill to Ireland after an adviser to the European Union’s top court said the iPhone maker’s victory in an earlier challenge should be thrown out.
  • Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalized in Mexico City, according to press reports.
  • Nvidia Corp. will release three new artificial intelligence chips for China, according to a report from state-affiliated news outlet Chinastarmarket, after the US further restricted the Asian nation’s access to advanced semiconductors last month.
  • Arm Holdings Plc, delivering the first earnings report since its initial public offering, gave a disappointing sales forecast as the company contends with a smartphone slump and uncertain timing for new licensing deals.
  • Hollywood studios and the union representing some 160,000 actors reached an agreement to end a strike that’s shut down TV and film production.
  • Walt Disney Co., embroiled in another fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz, posted fourth-quarter profit that beat analysts’ expectations and said it will cut an additional $2 billion in expenses.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Closure of baby savers in Gauteng will lead to more unsafe abandonments and deaths — experts
Maverick News

Closure of baby savers in Gauteng will lead to more unsafe abandonments and deaths — experts
In a blow to shareholder PIC, Iqbal Surve’s Independent Group retrenches a third of its staff
South Africa

In a blow to shareholder PIC, Iqbal Surve’s Independent Group retrenches a third of its staff
Four months’ leave no longer restricted to new mothers only
Business Maverick

Four months’ leave no longer restricted to new mothers only
Plastic, plastic everywhere – decades of talking moves closer to global action
Maverick News

Plastic, plastic everywhere – decades of talking moves closer to global action
ANC, DA record solid wins all round, but EFF and Patriotic Alliance deliver scares in Limpopo and Swartland polls
Maverick News

ANC, DA record solid wins all round, but EFF and Patriotic Alliance deliver scares in Limpopo and Swartland polls

TOP READS IN SECTION

Four months’ leave no longer restricted to new mothers only
Business Maverick

Four months’ leave no longer restricted to new mothers only
Mining prospecting application in Napier region threatens tourism, environment
South Africa

Mining prospecting application in Napier region threatens tourism, environment
A Sewer Runs Through It — trout, barbel and the microcosm of state failure in the Cradle of Humankind
South Africa

A Sewer Runs Through It — trout, barbel and the microcosm of state failure in the Cradle of Humankind
Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
In a blow to shareholder PIC, Iqbal Surve’s Independent Group retrenches a third of its staff
South Africa

In a blow to shareholder PIC, Iqbal Surve’s Independent Group retrenches a third of its staff

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.