Business Maverick

Business Maverick

WeWork Creditors Brace for Losses as Bankruptcy Hearings Start

WeWork Creditors Brace for Losses as Bankruptcy Hearings Start
WeWork site.
By Bloomberg
08 Nov 2023
0

WeWork Inc.’s first appearance in bankruptcy court on Wednesday will kick off a months-long debate about how creditors should divide the remains of a once high-flying company that can’t afford to repay the more than $4 billion it borrowed.

So far, court papers show that billions of dollars of the co-working firm’s debt will be converted into equity, while nearly all shareholders and owners of low-ranking bonds will be wiped out. More details are expected to be revealed as the hearings get under way, giving bondholders ammunition to challenge the company’s proposed restructuring deal with senior lenders.

Once valued at $47 billion, the firm that set out to re-imagine offices as fun places to work, has been hemorrhaging cash since a botched initial-public offering in 2019. It reached a sweeping debt restructuring deal at the start of this year, before quickly falling into trouble again. Now, the company has made a restructuring proposal backed by creditors representing roughly 92% of its secured notes, and plans to “streamline” its rental portfolio of office space, it said in a statement.

SoftBank Group Corp., which has repeatedly invested in the company, stands to lose billions of dollars from the bankruptcy, but will also become a major shareholder in the reorganized firm, with the Japanese conglomerate slated to get three seats on the new board of directors, court papers show.

WeWork hasn’t revealed who currently owns the rest of the debt. Wall Street giants including King Street Capital, Silver Point Capital and BlackRock Inc. backed the March restructuring, according to a regulatory filing, but it’s not clear if they still own the notes.

Holders of WeWork’s credit line, first-lien notes and second-lien notes will swap their debt for stock in the reorganized company, according to court papers. Whether that’s a good deal for creditors largely depends on the company’s success after exiting Chapter 11. Financial firms often buy debt because of the reliability of coupon payments, which will no longer be available.

Holders of third-lien notes, unsecured notes and general low-ranking claims against the company will likely get little or no recovery. Shareholders will also be wiped out, the court papers show.

Aside from debt, cutting back leases is another critical part of the plan. The company expects to slash its rent payments by $654 million next year, according to a forecast the company filed with regulators on Tuesday. Much of that saving comes from canceling leases in at least 105 locations in the US and Canada and renegotiating rent on 58 others.

In four years, rent will eat up just 52% of WeWork’s revenue, compared to about 74.5% for this year, according to the forecast. Total revenue will shrink from $2.8 billion this year to $2.3 billion in 2024.

In bankruptcy, companies often push landlords to lower rents or face the prospect of having a judge cancel the lease. Any penalties for unpaid rent typically become bankruptcy claims, which means landlords often face the choice of collecting pennies on the dollar from a canceled lease or swallowing smaller rent payments.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

North West department head charged over R470m Brits Hospital tender
Maverick News

North West department head charged over R470m Brits Hospital tender
Money talks – what the SA Reserve Bank report had to say about the Phala Phala couch cash
Maverick News

Money talks – what the SA Reserve Bank report had to say about the Phala Phala couch cash
Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Maverick News

Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Transport minister and her VIP protection unit robbed on N3
Maverick News

Transport minister and her VIP protection unit robbed on N3
‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Maverick News

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial

TOP READS IN SECTION

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Mining prospecting application in Napier region threatens tourism, environment
South Africa

Mining prospecting application in Napier region threatens tourism, environment
‘Transnet and Eskom’s failures have cost South Africa R200bn’, says Sars boss
South Africa

‘Transnet and Eskom’s failures have cost South Africa R200bn’, says Sars boss
After the Bell: SA’s public service may not be ‘bloated’, but the wage bill is
South Africa

After the Bell: SA’s public service may not be ‘bloated’, but the wage bill is
A Sewer Runs Through It — trout, barbel and the microcosm of state failure in the Cradle of Humankind
South Africa

A Sewer Runs Through It — trout, barbel and the microcosm of state failure in the Cradle of Humankind

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.