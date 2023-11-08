Newsdeck

Nintendo Now Turns to ‘Zelda’ Movie After ‘Super Mario’ Success

Gameplay from the latest Zelda game, Tears of the Kingdom (2023). Courtesy of Nintendo
By Bloomberg
08 Nov 2023
Nintendo Co. is developing a live-action film based on its The Legend of Zelda video game franchise, further extending its popular characters onto the big screen.

The Kyoto-based entertainment giant said it will produce the picture with Arad Productions, which has worked on Marvel films including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Nintendo will finance more than 50% of the production, with Sony Pictures Entertainment also providing funding and handling global distribution.

The ambition to adapt the elf-like character of Zelda into a live-action film comes after the success this year of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Released by Comcast Corp.’s Universal Pictures in April, it has generated $1.36 billion in global ticket sales and was the highest grossing film of the year until it was dethroned by Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Earlier this week, Nintendo raised its annual profit forecast although the outlook fell short of projections, reflecting uncertainty around game spending and a volatile yen.

