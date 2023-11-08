Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asia stocks mixed, oil extends fall on weak demand: markets wrap

Asia stocks mixed, oil extends fall on weak demand: markets wrap
GoldOne mine in Springs in Ekurhuleni. (Photo: Facebook / Gold One mine)
By Bloomberg
08 Nov 2023
0

Stocks in Asia traded mixed on Wednesday with oil extending declines following a report indicating American gasoline demand will drop. 

A gauge of the region’s equities was little changed, as Chinese benchmarks fluctuated between gains and losses. Treasuries steadied in Asian trading after bets on a Fed pivot next year sent bond rates sharply down Tuesday. 10-year yield fell below 4.6% as traders dismissed hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. US equity futures were little changed.

Oil tumbled to a three-month low as a forecast drop in US gasoline consumption added to a growing array of indicators suggesting the demand outlook is worsening. China, the world’s biggest importer, is also seeing dimming oil demand as winter approaches. 

“A drop in oil prices is due to concerns about a stagnant demand against a backdrop of uncertainty about the global economy,” said Rina Oshimo, senior strategist at Okasan Securities. “There’s a noticeable decline mainly in economically sensitive stocks such as trading companies, steel, and marine transportation.”

Global equities are poised for a double-digit rally in 2024 if the Fed pivots its monetary policy and allows the economy to avoid a recession, according to HSBC Holdings Plc strategists. The S&P 500 rose in price an average 13% in the nine months after the last rate hike in the past three decades, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA and author of “The Seven Rules of Wall Street.”

Chinese equities whipsawed after falling yesterday on the nation’s trade data yesterday. Beaten-down Chinese equities may have an opportunity for gains with the possible upcoming meeting between leaders of the US and China next week, according to the chief investment officer of Templeton Global Equity Investments.

Elsewhere, the bond market is betting on a “dovish pivot” for the seventh time since the Federal Reserve and other central banks embarked on a tightening cycle, raising the prospect of another false dawn, according to Deutsche Bank macro strategist Henry Allen. Australia’s 10-year yield declined after the central bank signalled a higher hurdle to further policy tightening on Tuesday. 

Fed Bank of Minneapolis president Neel Kashkari said policymakers have yet to win the fight against inflation and they will consider more tightening if needed. His Chicago counterpart Austan Goolsbee said officials don’t want to “pre-commit” decisions on rates.

Several of the US central bank’s more hawkish policy makers signalled that the cumulative tightening of financial conditions since July — with yields on 10-year Treasury bonds up more than 100 basis points — could have a dampening effect on the economy, though they want more time to see if it will last. Fed governor Christopher Waller called the run-up in yields an “earthquake” for the bond market.

The US dollar strengthened for a second day on Tuesday with all G10 peers underperforming against the greenback. Gold was little changed after dropping to a two-week low.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Transport minister and her VIP protection unit robbed on N3
Maverick News

Transport minister and her VIP protection unit robbed on N3
‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Maverick News

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Maverick News

Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Visitors warned to be alert on Cape Town’s N2 ‘Hell Run’
Maverick News

Visitors warned to be alert on Cape Town’s N2 ‘Hell Run’
Money talks – what the SA Reserve Bank report had to say about the Phala Phala couch cash
Maverick News

Money talks – what the SA Reserve Bank report had to say about the Phala Phala couch cash

TOP READS IN SECTION

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
‘Transnet and Eskom’s failures have cost South Africa R200bn’, says Sars boss
South Africa

‘Transnet and Eskom’s failures have cost South Africa R200bn’, says Sars boss
After the Bell: SA’s public service may not be ‘bloated’, but the wage bill is
South Africa

After the Bell: SA’s public service may not be ‘bloated’, but the wage bill is
The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on MTN, beer, Sasfin and Woolworths
DM168

The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on MTN, beer, Sasfin and Woolworths
EasyEquities’ new compulsory monthly fee enrages many clients
Maverick News

EasyEquities’ new compulsory monthly fee enrages many clients

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.