Business Maverick

Business Maverick

UBS Seeks to Shed $5 Billion in Rich Clients’ Assets

UBS Seeks to Shed $5 Billion in Rich Clients’ Assets
A sign outside the UBS Group AG headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. UBS attracted $28 billion from wealthy clients in the months running up to its takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG, in an early indication of how many assets the combined firms will be able to retain.
By Bloomberg
07 Nov 2023
0

UBS Group AG has decided to exit $5 billion in assets it manages for rich customers as the Swiss firm sorts out the pieces of Credit Suisse it doesn’t want.

The lender moved the assets from the wealth management division to the wind-down unit during the third quarter, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday. In addition, $30 billion worth of assets in the wealth unit were reclassified as “related to non-strategic relationships.”

UBS has been going through Credit Suisse’s clients and their assets since closing the emergency takeover of the smaller rival in June as it seeks to ensure the acquired businesses conform with its more conservative risk approach. The lender has already said it plans to cut back Credit Suisse’s investment bank and put its bankers through a “culture filter” to weed out undesirable practices.

Read More: UBS to Dispose of Risky Credit Suisse Loans to Asian Clients

The assets shifted out of the wealth unit in the third quarter contributed to a 3% drop in invested assets at the division on the previous period, UBS said on Tuesday. The lender also said it has stabilized Credit Suisse’s wealth management business as the unit chalked up the first positive client flows in a year and half.

 

UBS’s newly created wind-down unit, known as Non-core and Legacy, widened its quarterly pretax loss to $1.93 billion in the quarter from $478 million in the previous period. That led UBS to its first quarterly loss in almost six years.

The Swiss lender said it will reduce the wind-down unit’s risk-weighted assets to $39 billion by the end of 2026, which would be a reduction by almost half on the level at the end of the last quarter.

The Wind-Down Unit Is a Big Drag | Its pretax loss hit almost $2 billion in the third quarter

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Maverick News

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Transport minister and her VIP protection unit robbed on N3
Maverick News

Transport minister and her VIP protection unit robbed on N3
Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Maverick News

Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
A one-time aspirant Springbok reflects on the significance of our victory — Part One
Op-eds

A one-time aspirant Springbok reflects on the significance of our victory — Part One

TOP READS IN SECTION

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
‘Transnet and Eskom’s failures have cost South Africa R200bn’, says Sars boss
South Africa

‘Transnet and Eskom’s failures have cost South Africa R200bn’, says Sars boss
The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on MTN, beer, Sasfin and Woolworths
DM168

The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on MTN, beer, Sasfin and Woolworths
EasyEquities’ new compulsory monthly fee enrages many clients
Maverick News

EasyEquities’ new compulsory monthly fee enrages many clients
After the Bell: SA’s public service may not be ‘bloated’, but the wage bill is
South Africa

After the Bell: SA’s public service may not be ‘bloated’, but the wage bill is

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.