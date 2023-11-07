UBS Seeks to Shed $5 Billion in Rich Clients’ Assets

UBS has been going through Credit Suisse’s clients and their assets since closing the emergency takeover of the smaller rival in June as it seeks to ensure the acquired businesses conform with its more conservative risk approach. The lender has already said it plans to cut back Credit Suisse’s investment bank and put its bankers through a “culture filter” to weed out undesirable practices.

Read More: UBS to Dispose of Risky Credit Suisse Loans to Asian Clients

The assets shifted out of the wealth unit in the third quarter contributed to a 3% drop in invested assets at the division on the previous period, UBS said on Tuesday. The lender also said it has stabilized Credit Suisse’s wealth management business as the unit chalked up the first positive client flows in a year and half.

UBS’s newly created wind-down unit, known as Non-core and Legacy, widened its quarterly pretax loss to $1.93 billion in the quarter from $478 million in the previous period. That led UBS to its first quarterly loss in almost six years.

The Swiss lender said it will reduce the wind-down unit’s risk-weighted assets to $39 billion by the end of 2026, which would be a reduction by almost half on the level at the end of the last quarter.