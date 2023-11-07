Newsdeck

Cold War treaty

Russia formally withdraws from key post-Cold War European armed forces treaty

Russia formally withdraws from key post-Cold War European armed forces treaty
Men dressed in Soviet-era uniforms pose with a Soviet tank during an exhibition dedicated to the 'Russia Unity Day' celebrations and the upcoming 82nd historical parade marking the anniversary of the 1941 'Battle of Moscow' during the World War II, on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 06 November 2023. The National Unity Day (or 'Day of People's Unity') is celebrated this year from 04 to 07 November. In Soviet Union times the military parade on 07 November was the highlight of this main public holiday that marked the 'Great October Revolution' (Bolshevik revolution). EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
By Reuters
07 Nov 2023
0

MOSCOW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday formally withdrew from a landmark security treaty which limited key categories of conventional armed forces, blaming the United States for undermining post-Cold War security with the enlargement of the NATO military alliance.

The 1990 Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), signed a year after the fall of the Berlin Wall, placed verifiable limits on categories of conventional military equipment that NATO and the then-Warsaw Pact could deploy.

The treaty was designed to prevent either side of the Cold War from amassing forces for a swift offensive against the other in Europe, but was unpopular in Moscow as it blunted the Soviet Union’s advantage in conventional weapons.

Russia suspended participation in the treaty in 2007 and halted active participation in 2015. More than a year after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin in May signed a decree denounced the pact.

Russia’s foreign ministry said Russia had formally withdrawn from the pact at midnight – and that the treaty was now “history”.

“The CFE Treaty was concluded at the end of the Cold War, when the formation of a new architecture of global and European security based on cooperation seemed possible, and appropriate attempts were made,” the ministry said.

Russia said the U.S. push for enlargement of NATO had led to alliance countries “openly circumventing” the treaty’s group restrictions, and added that the admission of Finland into NATO and Sweden’s application meant the treaty was dead.

“Even the formal preservation of the CFE Treaty has become unacceptable from the point of view of Russia’s fundamental security interests,” the ministry said, noting that the United States and its allies did not ratify the updated 1999 CFE.

The war in Ukraine has triggered the worst crisis in Moscow’s relations with the West since the depths the Cold War. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said over the weekend that relations with the United States were below zero.

After Russia announced its intention to exit the treaty this year, NATO condemned the decision, saying it undermined Euro-Atlantic security.

“Russia has for many years not complied with its CFE obligations,” NATO said in June. “Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, and Belarus’ complicity, is contrary to the objectives of the CFE Treaty.”

The United States and its allies had linked ratification of the adapted 1999 CFE to Russia fulfilling commitments on Georgia and Moldova. Russia said that linkage was wrong.

In 2011, in response to the Russian “suspension”, which Washington said was not legal under the treaty, the United States and NATO ceased implementing it in relation to Russia, according to the State Department.

“Russia’s ‘suspension’ of Treaty implementation since 2007 has seriously eroded the Treaty’s verifiability, decreased transparency, and undermined the cooperative approach to security that have been core elements of the NATO-Russia relationship and European security for more than two decades,” the State Department said in 2020.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne and Guy Faulconbridge in Moscow; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Maverick News

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Maverick News

Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Two suspects arrested for alleged role in 2020 burglary at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm to appear in court
Maverick News

Two suspects arrested for alleged role in 2020 burglary at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm to appear in court
Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador
Maverick News

SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador

TOP READS IN SECTION

UN bodies make united call for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
Newsdeck

UN bodies make united call for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
I have a picture for you! 28 October - 3 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 28 October – 3 November 2023
Efforts to Bump Trump Off the 2024 Ballot Raise Fears of Election Chaos
Newsdeck

Efforts to Bump Trump Off the 2024 Ballot Raise Fears of Election Chaos
Jordan says air force dropped urgent medical aid to Gaza
Newsdeck

Jordan says air force dropped urgent medical aid to Gaza
Erik van Rooyen rallies on back nine, eagles 18th to win in Mexico
Newsdeck

Erik van Rooyen rallies on back nine, eagles 18th to win in Mexico

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.