Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asia shares fall on Fed pause doubts; Aussie slips: markets wrap

Asia shares fall on Fed pause doubts; Aussie slips: markets wrap
A Chinese flag flies in front of the People's Bank of China headquarters in Beijing, China, on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. Photographer: Giulia Marchi/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
07 Nov 2023
0

Asian stocks declined as fresh doubts emerged on whether the Federal Reserve has finished tightening policy, with gains in US shares limited by a rise in bond yields.

An Asian equity benchmark was set to snap a four-day winning streak as major indexes traded lower. South Korea’s Kospi Index fell over 2% after jumping by the most since 2020 on Monday following a renewed ban on short-selling. Contracts for US stocks slipped.

Traders are now predicting the Fed will lean against the recent easing in financial conditions by saying it will keep its options open on policy. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said it’s too soon to declare victory over inflation, despite positive signs that price pressures are easing, and a host of Fed officials — including chair Jerome Powell — are due to speak over the next few days. 

Attention in Asia is also turning to Australia’s central bank which is forecast to end a four-meeting pause by raising interest rates as broader economic resilience suggests a further clampdown is needed to cool prices. The Aussie weakened against most of its G10 peers.

Treasuries steadied after yields rose across the curve on Monday. Ten-year yields jumped eight basis points as sentiment was dented by a heavy slate of corporate debt sales and traders readied for a series of auctions beginning on Tuesday. The dollar edged higher.

“We’re in a trading range probably for the next month or so until we get clear indications on what inflation’s going to really do, core inflation, and what the Fed’s going to do,” Max Wasserman, founder and senior portfolio manager at Miramar Capital, told Bloomberg Television. “We’ll find out either way though.”

Swaps are pricing in more than 100 basis points of rate cuts by the Fed by the end of 2024 from an expected peak rate of 5.37%. On Monday, investors also waded through the Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey which showed tighter standards and weaker demand persist at US banks.

Meanwhile, China is due to release key trade data that will provide clues on whether the world’s second-biggest economy is emerging from its post-pandemic torpor. Zhang Qingsong, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, said at a financial summit in Hong Kong that the country has well-designed economic policy programs. 

Some investors are keeping a close eye on the S&P 500, with the 4,355 level marking a 50% retracement from the peak-to-trough decline from its July highs to October lows. The S&P 500 currently sits at 4,365.98. 

If it holds above that, the 4,400 level, where the index hovered during its mid-October highs, is the next number to watch, according to Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services. “To reverse this downtrend, the S&P 500 still needs to break above 4,400,” said Lerner, whose firm is overweight US stocks.

Elsewhere, oil edged lower as an uncertain demand outlook and fresh doubts on the end of Fed’s tightening outweighed Saudi Arabia and Russia’s extension of supply cuts.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Maverick News

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Maverick News

Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador
Maverick News

SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador
Dr Who? The fraudulent underbelly of social media exposed 
DM168

Dr Who? The fraudulent underbelly of social media exposed 

TOP READS IN SECTION

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on MTN, beer, Sasfin and Woolworths
DM168

The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on MTN, beer, Sasfin and Woolworths
EasyEquities’ new compulsory monthly fee enrages many clients
Maverick News

EasyEquities’ new compulsory monthly fee enrages many clients
After the Bell: The secret of success behind Monster energy drinks
South Africa

After the Bell: The secret of success behind Monster energy drinks
South Africa pins its hopes on an early 2024 US Congress renewal of Agoa
Maverick News

South Africa pins its hopes on an early 2024 US Congress renewal of Agoa

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.