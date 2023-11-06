Business Maverick

Business Maverick

South Africa Urges US to Hasten Trade Pact With Two-Step Renewal

South Africa Urges US to Hasten Trade Pact With Two-Step Renewal
Shipping containers at the Port of Los Angeles.
By Bloomberg
06 Nov 2023
0

South Africa will seek to retain its preferential trade access to the US, which is due to expire in 2025, while also seeking ways to refine the treaty to allow more exports to the world’s biggest economy.

The authorities have “raised with the US the possibility of a two-stage renewal and improvement program so that we move rapidly to consolidate what we have and then sit down and work through how we can improve it,” Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel said. “In the end it’s going to be some kind of hybrid, some kind of blend of this,” he said in an interview on Johannesburg-based radio station SAfm on Monday.

South Africa last week hosted a three-day annual forum on the African Growth and Opportunity Act, which gives more than 30 African nations duty-free access to the US. In December, American and African trade officials agreed that AGOA’s current iteration needs modernization and stronger implementation.

An extension and changes would require approval from US lawmakers.

Read More on Africa Trade Pact Renewal:

President Joe Biden last week said he strongly supported AGOA’s reauthorization and urged Congress to act in a timely fashion, marking his latest move to signal US commitment to a region that is being courted aggressively by China.

Some US lawmakers have separately pushed the Biden administration to review South Africa’s access to AGOA amid frustration over the country’s non-aligned position toward Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, its stance on the Israel-Hamas war and because they deem it too developed to qualify.

Eligibility is contingent on countries establishing or making continual progress toward establishing a market-based economy and respecting the rule of law. They also have to eliminate barriers to US trade and investment, enact policies to reduce poverty and combat corruption, and protect human rights.

South Africa ships cars, iron and steel and agricultural produce to the US under the accord. Last year, AGOA exports represented more than a fifth of total South African shipments, up from 13% in 2021.

“The appetite for the extension of AGOA has grown enormously and that’s been the first part of what South Africa is seeking to do,” Patel said. “Once we’ve got that locked in, then it’s a matter of now ensuring that we’ve got the widest coverage.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Maverick News

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador
Maverick News

SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador
Domestic worker ‘grateful but disappointed at treatment’, as ex-boss Ngonyama finally settles debt after wife’s alleged broomstick attack
South Africa

Domestic worker ‘grateful but disappointed at treatment’, as ex-boss Ngonyama finally settles debt after wife’s alleged broomstick attack
Dr Who? The fraudulent underbelly of social media exposed 
DM168

Dr Who? The fraudulent underbelly of social media exposed 

TOP READS IN SECTION

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
South African carrot juice producer Rugani steals the Agoa show
Maverick News

South African carrot juice producer Rugani steals the Agoa show
Wet summer still predicted for SA’s northeast, grain farmers confident despite El Niño
Maverick News

Wet summer still predicted for SA’s northeast, grain farmers confident despite El Niño
After the Bell: The secret of success behind Monster energy drinks
South Africa

After the Bell: The secret of success behind Monster energy drinks
EasyEquities’ new compulsory monthly fee enrages many clients
Maverick News

EasyEquities’ new compulsory monthly fee enrages many clients

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.