Rupaul’s Drag Race live in Berlin, and more from around the world

Rupaul's Drag Race live in Berlin, and more from around the world
Mistress Isabelle Brooks performs during "RuPaul's Drag Race" Live at the Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin on November 05, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pedro Becerra/Redferns)
By Maverick Life Editors
06 Nov 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.

Kandy Muse performs during “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Live at the Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin on November 05, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pedro Becerra/Redferns)

Mistress Isabelle Brooks peforms during “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Live at the Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin on November 05, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pedro Becerra/Redferns)

Pandora Nox performs during “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Live at the Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin on November 05, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pedro Becerra/Getty Images)

Ruslana Drobot, conductor and art director of “Struny Sertsia” (“Strings of the Heart”) bandura ensemble and “Halychanka” bandura cappella, performs during charity concert to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the Saint Peter and Paul Garrison Church on November 5, 2023 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Photo by Les Kasyanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Trainer Gai Waterhouse is seen during a 2023 Melbourne Cup Preview at Pétanque Social, Crown Riverwalk on November 06, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

A Kashmiri farmer with his family has tea during a break while working in a saffron field in Pampore, south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 06 November 2023. Pampore, also known as the Saffron town of Kashmir, is famous for its high quality saffron. It is one of few places in the world where the world’s most expensive spice grows. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri villager prepares saffron flowers for drying at a field in Pampore, south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 06 November 2023. Pampore, also known as the Saffron town of Kashmir, is famous for its high quality saffron. It is one of few places in the world where the world’s most expensive spice grows. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Government employees adjust saffron threads at the India International Kashmir Saffron Trading Centre (IIKSTC) in Pampore, south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 05 November 2023 (issued 06 November 2023). Pampore, also known as the Saffron town of Kashmir, is famous for its high quality saffron. It is one of few places in the world where the world’s most expensive spice grows. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Public bomb shelters are painted with a colourful mural by a school near the northern part of security fence between Israel and Gaza in Sderot, Israel, 05 November 2023. More than 9,400 Palestinians and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A public bomb shelter is painted with a colourful mural near the northern part of security fence between Israel and Gaza in Sderot, Israel, 05 November 2023. More than 9,400 Palestinians and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

An Israeli national flag hangs from a home, damaged during fighting with Hamas militants, in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, Israel, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. On Oct. 7, Hamas militants in Gaza pulled off a shocking air, sea and land invasion of southern Israel, killing more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking dozens of hostages. Photographer: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Palestinian man reacts with emotion following Israeli airstrikes on the al-Fakhoora district of Jabaliya, northern Gaza, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Heavy Israeli strikes on the northern Gaza refugee camp of Jabaliya drew calls from allies including the US for Israel to limit Palestinian deaths, which Gaza health officials say exceed 9,000 people. Photographer: Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A man waves a Palestinian flag from atop Neptune Fountain during a “Freedom for Palestine” protest at Alexanderplatz on November 04, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Meanwhile, in Gaza, Israeli forces have encircled Gaza City as fighting with Hamas fighters continues to rage. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Protesters gather in Freedom Plaza during the National March on Washington for Palestine while calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on November 4, 2023 in Washington, DC. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that there will be no ceasefire or pause in hostilities in the Gaza Strip until all hostages held by Hamas are released. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Candle message is laid by demonstrators appealing to stop the conflict of Hamas and Israel, peace in Palestine, and stop genocide at Gaza during their protest in central Tokyo, Japan, 05 November 2023. Hundreds of protesters march in Ginza district in central Tokyo for a ceasefire in the conflict between Hamas and Israel. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Protesters stand next to red balloons and shoes representing hostages held by Hamas as part of the Red Balloon installation in Copenhagen, Denmark, 05 November 2023. The installation was organized by the ‘Hostage and Missing Families Forum’ in collaboration with the Jewish Society in Denmark, to mark four weeks since Hamas took hostages in the 07 October attack. At least 242 hostages, both Israelis and foreign nationals, are being held by Hamas in Gaza according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023. EPA-EFE/NILS MEILVANG

Pope Francis greets children at the St. Peter’s Vatican railway station on November 06, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican. Ahead of World Children’s Day as observed by the United Nations on November 20, Pope Francis welcomed children from around the world to the Vatican’s Pope Francis welcomed children from around the world to the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall to share a few moments of joy and laughter during a meeting themed “Let’s Learn from Boys and Girls.” (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

A fishing community member displays fish they caught for sale during fishermen’s charity event for Palestinians in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 06 November 2023. The action initiated by the Indonesian fishing community group is a form of their support for the Palestinian people. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

People collect their personal belongings from a damaged house in Chepare village, West Rukum, Nepal, 06 November 2023. The death toll from the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Jajarkot and West Rukum districts has reached 157, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on 04 November. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A view shows the Elizabeth Tower and Palace of Westminster, home of the British Parliament, in London, Britain, 06 November 2023. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

In this handout image provided by Phillips, a pink diamond weighing 20.19 carats is inspected on November 6, 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland. For the inaugural Geneva Jewels auction, Phillips unveiled a pink diamond weighing 20.19 carats. (Photo by Phillips via Getty Images)

Bongi Mbonambi during the South Africa men’s national rugby team trophy tour on November 04, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Fans during the South Africa men’s national rugby team trophy tour on November 04, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Hilton Cartwright of Western Australia attempts a catch during the Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and Western Australia at SCG, on November 06, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

A general view as runners clear the open ditch in front of the grandstands during The Premier League Offers At Rhino.Bet Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at Huntingdon Racecourse on November 05, 2023 in Huntingdon, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

German surfer Sebastian Steudtner rides a big wave during a free surfing session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, 05 November 2023. The Nazare surfing spot in Portugal is one of the world’s biggest wave spots in winter time. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the Men’s Wheelchair division during the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon on November 05, 2023 in Central Park in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

A dog watches as runners make their way up 4th Avenue in Brooklyn during the New York City marathon on November 05, 2023 in New York City. Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola set a course record and win the men’s race while Kenya’s Hellen Obiri won the women’s race. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) DM

