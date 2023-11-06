Newsdeck

Jordan says air force dropped urgent medical aid to Gaza

epa10601093 An ambulance car stands next to a Royal Jordanian Air Force C-130 'Hercules' military transport plane carrying 85 people after it landed at the Marka Military Airport, in Amman, Jordan, 30 April 2023. The group of whom 46 where from Jordanian citizens, were evacuated from Sudan with the rest of the evacuees coming from Syria, Lebanon, the USA, Canada, Ertiria and from Germany. Heavily armed clashes between Sudan's military and rival paramilitary groups have been shaking the capital Khartoum and other parts of the country since 15 April 2023 and prompted many countries to evacuate their nationals. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMAD ALI
By Reuters
06 Nov 2023
Jordan's air force personnel air-dropped urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza early on Monday, according to a post on X from Jordan's king and state media.

“A royal air force plane dropped urgent medical aid using parachutes to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza whose supplies were about to run out due to the delay of delivering aid through Rafah crossing”, Jordan’s state news agency said citing a military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces.

Jordan announced last week recalled its ambassador to Israel and told the Israeli ambassador to stay away in protest at the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, saying the attacks had killed innocents and caused a humanitarian catastrophe.

Health officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza said more than 9,770 Palestinians have been killed in the war, which began when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 240 hostage.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Josie Kao and Lincoln Feast)

