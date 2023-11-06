Defend Truth

MIDDLE EAST CRISIS UPDATE: 7 NOVEMBER 2023

Israeli forces cut off northern Gaza; Palestinian death toll exceeds 10,000; UN agencies, NGOs call for ceasefire

Israeli forces cut off northern Gaza; Palestinian death toll exceeds 10,000; UN agencies, NGOs call for ceasefire
A rocket is launched at buildings in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, 6 November 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Neil Hall)
By Bloomberg
06 Nov 2023
0

The United Nations said no foreigners, dual nationals or injured Palestinians were able to leave the Gaza Strip over the weekend as the Israeli army pressed on with its ground offensive.

Israeli troops were closing in on Hamas positions after encircling Gaza City and in effect cutting off the northern part of the territory from the south, according to the military. Fighter jets killed Hamas commanders, including one responsible for “special security”, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

The United Nations said no foreigners, dual nationals or injured Palestinians were able to leave the Gaza Strip over the weekend.

Latest developments

Israeli border policewoman stabbed to death in Jerusalem 

A 20-year-old border policewoman was fatally stabbed by a 16-year-old Palestinian in Jerusalem, the police spokesperson’s office said in a text message.

The assailant was “neutralised” by other police officers, the announcement said. The police said that the fallen officer was the 59th to be killed in the war.

US denies Iranian report it seeks ceasefire 

A report in Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency saying the US had signalled it was seeking a ceasefire in Gaza was categorically false, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said Monday.

The Biden administration maintains its position that Israel and Hamas should seek a pause in fighting to allow for the release of hostages. It has stopped short of calling for a full ceasefire, saying it would benefit Hamas. Fars cited Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as saying that the US sent messages to Tehran indicating it’s seeking a ceasefire.

Israel identifies about 30 launches from Lebanon 

The Israel army said about 30 launches were identified from Lebanon targeting northern Israel. The Hamas military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, said it fired 16 rockets from Lebanon in response to Israel’s attacks on Gaza. The Israeli military said it was shelling the origin of launches in Lebanon.

Hezbollah said it launched missiles at two Israeli sites and destroyed equipment at another site in north Israel.

Gaza deaths exceed 10,000, says health ministry 

Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip had killed more than 10,000 people, the Hamas-run health ministry said. The number of casualties included more than 4,100 children while another 25,408 people had been wounded, it said.

Read more: Gaza death toll reported above 10,000 as conflict escalates

Israel closing in on Hamas, says military spokesperson 

Israel was “slowly closing in” on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, military spokesperson Richard Hecht said during a briefing on Monday. 

The air force had attacked about 450 Hamas targets in the past day, and fighter jets had killed Hamas commanders, including one responsible for “special security,” the IDF said in an earlier post on the social platform X. Troops had entirely encircled Gaza City and in effect cut off the northern part of the Gaza Strip from the south, the military said in an update on Sunday. 

Displacement is ‘declaration of war’, says Jordan

Jordan would view any conditions leading to the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank “as a declaration of war”, Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh said on Monday during a government meeting.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II earlier said his nation had air-dropped medical aid to a Jordanian field hospital in Gaza City, stating that the act was due to “our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war”. 

UN agencies, NGOs issue joint call for ceasefire 

The heads of 18 UN agencies and major NGOs issued a rare joint statement to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“It’s been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now,” the declaration said, calling Israel’s blockade and siege of the strip “unacceptable”.

EU opposes long-term Israeli presence in Gaza 

Israel shouldn’t maintain a long-term security presence in Gaza and the strip will form an essential part of a single future Palestinian state, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a conference in Brussels on Monday.

Von der Leyen spoke against a sustained blockade of Gaza and described the forced displacement of Palestinians as a “recipe for more regional instability”. She said that Hamas cannot control or govern Gaza and that there should be only one Palestinian authority.

Islamic bloc to hold emergency meeting 

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation will hold an emergency meeting in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to discuss Israel’s war with Hamas militants and mounting civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip, according to Turkish officials who are familiar with the matter. 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is scheduled to attend the meeting, they said. 

Palestinian PM breaks down over Gaza deaths  

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh broke down in tears during a weekly Cabinet meeting while talking about the civilian deaths in Gaza.

“The scenes in Gaza are beyond what a person can bear. Children being killed by bombs, hunger and fear, wounded left without treatment and ambulances being bombed during live broadcast,” Shtayyeh said.

UN says Gaza evacuation of foreigners blocked for two days 

The UN said no foreigners, dual nationals or injured Palestinians were able to leave the Gaza Strip over the weekend and it was unclear whether they would be able to do so anytime soon.

“This is reportedly due to the failure of Hamas, Israel and Egypt to reach an agreement regarding the safe evacuation of patients from northern Gaza,” the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Monday in a daily bulletin. 

Hundreds of citizens of the US and other countries began leaving Gaza on 1 November through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

Iran says war likely to spread if ‘Israeli crimes’ persist  

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, said the war was “strongly likely” to spread in the Middle East if “Israeli crimes” continued, citing civilian deaths in Gaza.

He also urged the United Nations to “take notice” of comments by an Israeli minister on the possibility of using an atomic bomb in Gaza as a threat to international security. The minister was subsequently suspended from Cabinet meetings. DM

Read more in Daily Maverick: Middle East Crisis News Hub

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador
Maverick News

SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador
‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Maverick News

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Maverick News

Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Dr Who? The fraudulent underbelly of social media exposed 
DM168

Dr Who? The fraudulent underbelly of social media exposed 

TOP READS IN SECTION

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Fractious ANC Gauteng on a go-slow to cut ties with EFF after poll support rises for Red Berets
Maverick News

Fractious ANC Gauteng on a go-slow to cut ties with EFF after poll support rises for Red Berets
‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Maverick News

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador
Maverick News

SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador
Gauteng Crime Prevention Warden says Lesufi ‘was misinformed’, appeals for meeting with premier
Maverick News

Gauteng Crime Prevention Warden says Lesufi ‘was misinformed’, appeals for meeting with premier

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.