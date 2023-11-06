Newsdeck

Ukraine war

EU weighs advancing Ukraine’s membership bid as Russia war drags on

EU weighs advancing Ukraine’s membership bid as Russia war drags on
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (L) react as they address a joint press conference following their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, 04 November 2023. Von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv to meet with top Ukrainian officials amid the Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
By Reuters
06 Nov 2023
0

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The European Union executive is expected to recommend taking Ukraine one step closer to becoming a member of the bloc this week, according to EU officials, a coveted prize for Kyiv as weariness creeps in nearly two years after Russia's invasion.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s Brussels-based executive will publish a report on Wednesday assessing progress achieved towards membership by EU hopefuls. On a visit to Kyiv on Saturday, she praised Ukraine for making headway.

The report and recommendation will inform a key decision in December by a summit of the EU’s national leaders on whether to start formal membership negotiations with Kyiv.

Such talks take years before candidates meet extensive legal and economic criteria to join, and the bloc is not willing to take in a country at war.

Still, advancing Western integration is a top priority for Ukraine, where troops face battle fatigue and concerns swirl over the future of vital U.S. military aid.

The Commission said last June that Ukraine met two out of seven conditions the EU had set to start membership talks.

“You have made excellent progress,” von der Leyen told a news conference with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday.

“You are fighting an existential war and at the same time deeply reforming your country,” she said in highlighting reforms to Ukraine’s justice system, reining in oligarchs and tackling money laundering.

She expressed confidence that Ukraine would soon complete the remaining steps – related to fighting corruption and safeguarding minority rights – and advance on its EU path.

Zelenskiy said Kyiv would deliver on the conditions, and that a positive EU decision would give fresh motivation to his society and troops. He said Ukraine eventually joining the EU would strengthen both.

“There will be no grey geo-political zones in Europe. We will secure a new basis for growth and development of Ukraine and all European countries. We will guarantee to our country and citizens real economic and social security,” he said.

His comments capped a week when Ukraine’s commander-in-chief said the war was moving towards attritional fighting and the Italian premier spoke of international fatigue with the war during a prank call that was later made public.

 

MOLDOVA, GEORGIA

In good news for Ukraine, Germany’s foreign minister expressed confidence that the EU would advance its bid to join.

Kyiv is expected to get a green light this week “on the understanding that” it does more to tackle graft and secure minority rights, the latter issue raised by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who prides himself on his contacts with Moscow.

The Commission report on Wednesday will also cover other EU hopefuls, including Georgia and Moldova.

The latter got nine conditions to start membership talks, including fighting organised crime, and can get a conditional positive recommendation along with its neighbour Ukraine.

“Moldova has shown its resilience and commitment to progress its EU agenda while taking measures to mitigate the impact of Russia’s war of aggression,” said a draft of the report, which was seen by Reuters ahead of official publication.

EU officials say Georgia has not satisfied the 12 conditions it was given to win candidate country status, something Kyiv and Chisinau secured last year a few months after Russia launched its large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.

But Tbilisi has the backing of Orban and could still move ahead on its EU path as the bloc wrestles for influence with Russia.

By Gabriela Baczynska

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Domestic worker ‘grateful but disappointed at treatment’, as ex-boss Ngonyama finally settles debt after wife’s alleged broomstick attack
South Africa

Domestic worker ‘grateful but disappointed at treatment’, as ex-boss Ngonyama finally settles debt after wife’s alleged broomstick attack
‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Maverick News

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Intercept, destroy, incarcerate: R1bn in drugs seized as cops crack down on networks
DM168

Intercept, destroy, incarcerate: R1bn in drugs seized as cops crack down on networks
Dr Who? The fraudulent underbelly of social media exposed 
DM168

Dr Who? The fraudulent underbelly of social media exposed 

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 28 October - 3 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 28 October – 3 November 2023
Efforts to Bump Trump Off the 2024 Ballot Raise Fears of Election Chaos
Newsdeck

Efforts to Bump Trump Off the 2024 Ballot Raise Fears of Election Chaos
Jordan says air force dropped urgent medical aid to Gaza
Newsdeck

Jordan says air force dropped urgent medical aid to Gaza
Erik van Rooyen rallies on back nine, eagles 18th to win in Mexico
Newsdeck

Erik van Rooyen rallies on back nine, eagles 18th to win in Mexico
Elon Musk Debuts ‘Rebellious’ Grok AI Bot to Challenge ChatGPT
Newsdeck

Elon Musk Debuts ‘Rebellious’ Grok AI Bot to Challenge ChatGPT

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.