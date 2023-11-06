Business Maverick

Business Maverick

China’s control of daily yuan level at degree last seen in 2010

China’s control of daily yuan level at degree last seen in 2010
Chinese yuan banknotes are arranged for a photograph in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, 23 April 2020. (Photo: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
06 Nov 2023
0

China’s iron-clad grip on the yuan has reached a level not seen for well over a decade in its daily reference rate, raising the risk of a buildup of currency pressure that may one day have to be released.

The People’s Bank of China kept the so-called fixing for the managed currency little changed on Monday, not reacting to last week’s late rally in the yuan on the back of broad dollar weakness. The PBOC has kept such a tight range on the reference rate — its favorite tool for guiding the currency — that a gauge of its swings has collapsed to levels last seen in 2010. 

Slumps in volatility to similar levels over the past decade have often preceded a sizeable move in the yuan.

“If the PBOC were to loosen its guidance on the yuan, short-sellers would see it as another window to do the trades,” said Zhou Hao, chief economist at Guotai Junan International in Hong Kong. Beijing may not ease its control before the yuan rises beyond 7.15, he added. 

The PBOC has spent much of the year trying to steady its currency which has fallen to a 16-year low against the dollar. But despite some benefits to the economy from a weaker yuan, Beijing is wary of giving the message that it’s greenlighting depreciation, which could result in even sharper declines and worsen capital outflows.

“Without persistent FX market measures, dollar-yuan could have easily rebounded above 7.50,” a team from Societe Generale SA including Michelle Lam wrote in a recent note. “External factors such as the stronger dollar on the back of higher Treasury yields will likely keep exerting upward pressure on dollar-yuan.”

The SocGen team has a year-end forecast for the currency of 7.45 per dollar. It traded at just under the 7.29 level on Monday.

Following a similar but shorter period of steadiness in the spring of 2022, the yuan tanked nearly 7% in a month amid quickly souring sentiment toward the impact of the Covid-Zero policy on China’s economy. And in 2019, after about three weeks of ironclad control, the PBOC let go and swung back and forth from its weakest since the global financial crisis.

This time traders are eyeing an escalation of monetary easing by Chinese authorities or a spike in the US dollar as potential catalysts to break the yuan out of its range. A volatile Chinese currency is capable of impacting local equities and sending shockwaves across regional markets. 

The yuan has fallen about 5% against the dollar so far this year, the third worst performer in the region after the Japanese yen and Malaysian ringgit.

“China’s current currency policy doesn’t make fundamental sense to me, when the economy is still struggling and the PBOC is expected to ease monetary policy further,” Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Singapore, said last week. “This currency policy will have to end sooner or later,” adding that “pegging” the yuan against the dollar at 7.3 is not sustainable.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Intercept, destroy, incarcerate: R1bn in drugs seized as cops crack down on networks
DM168

Intercept, destroy, incarcerate: R1bn in drugs seized as cops crack down on networks
‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Maverick News

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Dr Who? The fraudulent underbelly of social media exposed 
DM168

Dr Who? The fraudulent underbelly of social media exposed 
Fractious ANC Gauteng on a go-slow to cut ties with EFF after poll support rises for Red Berets
Maverick News

Fractious ANC Gauteng on a go-slow to cut ties with EFF after poll support rises for Red Berets

TOP READS IN SECTION

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
South African carrot juice producer Rugani steals the Agoa show
Maverick News

South African carrot juice producer Rugani steals the Agoa show
Wet summer still predicted for SA’s northeast, grain farmers confident despite El Niño
Maverick News

Wet summer still predicted for SA’s northeast, grain farmers confident despite El Niño
Ramaphosa wants Agoa extension for 10-year haul
Maverick News

Ramaphosa wants Agoa extension for 10-year haul
MTBPS 2023 is a shoddy compromise that means death by a thousand cuts
Op-eds

MTBPS 2023 is a shoddy compromise that means death by a thousand cuts

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.