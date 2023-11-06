Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Bumble Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd to Step Down as CEO

Bumble Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd to Step Down as CEO
Whitney Wolfe Herd Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
06 Nov 2023
0

Bumble Inc. Chief Executive Officer Whitney Wolfe Herd will step down from the company she founded nearly 10 years ago.

Slack Technologies Inc. CEO Lidiane Jones, who succeeded founder Stewart Butterfield earlier this year, will take over from Wolfe Herd starting in January, the company said in a statement Monday. Wolfe Herd will stay on as executive chair.

The shares fell as much as 10% to $12.29, their lowest price on record.

“It’s a monumental moment, one that has taken a great deal of time, consideration and care, for me to pass the baton to a leader and a woman I deeply respect,” Wolfe Herd said in the statement. “This move to Executive Chair gives me the ability to step forward into a new and exciting role, get back to my founder roots and bring immense passion and focus to this next chapter of growth.”

Wolfe Herd, 34, founded the women-centered dating app, which later expanded to include a professional social network, in 2014 and took the company public in 2021. She briefly became one of the world’s few women billionaires. Valued at more than $20 billion at its peak, Bumble shares have dwindled since its trading debut and the company is now worth $2.7 billion.

The company set itself apart from other dating apps like Tinder, which Wolfe Herd helped found before starting Bumble, by having women initiate the conversation after a match. Bumble has experimented with new pricing tiers, and recently launched a separate app focused on friendships, in addition to the professional matchmaking features it already has in its core app.

Evercore ISI analysts led by Shweta Khajuria said in a note that they are “incrementally negative on the news, and will be awaiting more details on the analyst call after its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday.”

“We view Whitney’s departure as a near to midterm headwind for business operations and a negative for overall company morale,” they wrote. “The positive however, could be that Whitney continues to be the visionary for the company and brings an operator that is potentially more hands-on with investor communication, product expansion, and growth initiatives.”

Jones was previously an executive vice president at Salesforce Inc., which owns Slack, before taking over as CEO in January.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the management change.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Maverick News

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador
Maverick News

SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador
Domestic worker ‘grateful but disappointed at treatment’, as ex-boss Ngonyama finally settles debt after wife’s alleged broomstick attack
South Africa

Domestic worker ‘grateful but disappointed at treatment’, as ex-boss Ngonyama finally settles debt after wife’s alleged broomstick attack
Dr Who? The fraudulent underbelly of social media exposed 
DM168

Dr Who? The fraudulent underbelly of social media exposed 

TOP READS IN SECTION

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
South African carrot juice producer Rugani steals the Agoa show
Maverick News

South African carrot juice producer Rugani steals the Agoa show
Wet summer still predicted for SA’s northeast, grain farmers confident despite El Niño
Maverick News

Wet summer still predicted for SA’s northeast, grain farmers confident despite El Niño
After the Bell: The secret of success behind Monster energy drinks
South Africa

After the Bell: The secret of success behind Monster energy drinks
EasyEquities’ new compulsory monthly fee enrages many clients
Maverick News

EasyEquities’ new compulsory monthly fee enrages many clients

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.