Business Maverick

Business Maverick

South Africa’s Kganyago Adamant Central Bank Will Curb Inflation

South Africa’s Kganyago Adamant Central Bank Will Curb Inflation
Lesetja Kganyago, right. Photographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
03 Nov 2023
0

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the central bank won’t hesitate to do what’s needed to preserve price stability. 

“There’s not one doubt that we will bring inflation down. It is a given,” he told an event in New York on Friday to promote South Africa. “The central bank is determined to protect the income of the poor” and when inflation rises, we will tackle it, he said.

The Reserve Bank held interest rates at 8.25% in September while warning the outlook for inflation remains clouded by uncertainty. Kganyago has repeatedly cautioned against prematurely declaring victory in the fight to bring price pressures under control.

Still, the inflation rate has declined from a 2022 peak of 7.8% and stood at 5.4% in September, somewhat above the midpoint of the central bank’s 3% to 6% target range where it prefers to anchor price pressures.

Read More: South Africa Confronting Debt Blowout as Revenue Misses Forecast

Policymakers must balance achieving their goal for price stability against a backdrop of persistently disappointing growth in Africa’s most industrialized nation, where an energy crisis and damaging logistics bottlenecks have held back the economy.

The government forecasts growth of a meager 0.8% this year and 1% in 2024. Power outages that have hobbled output are expected to gradually ease next year, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

The central bank has previously estimated that South African growth would have been closer to 2% over 2023-2025 period had it not been for power cuts, known locally as loadshedding.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

South Africa’s links with Hamas and Iran pose new threat to Agoa as Republican senator weighs in
Maverick News

South Africa’s links with Hamas and Iran pose new threat to Agoa as Republican senator weighs in
Gauteng Crime Prevention Warden says Lesufi ‘was misinformed’, appeals for meeting with premier
Maverick Citizen

Gauteng Crime Prevention Warden says Lesufi ‘was misinformed’, appeals for meeting with premier
Cape Town inner-city bar balcony collapse injures 21 people
Maverick News

Cape Town inner-city bar balcony collapse injures 21 people
South African carrot juice producer Rugani steals the Agoa show
Business Maverick

South African carrot juice producer Rugani steals the Agoa show
Obtaining a spousal visa for foreign spouses of SA citizens is at best an obstacle course on a time-eating road
Maverick News

Obtaining a spousal visa for foreign spouses of SA citizens is at best an obstacle course on a time-eating road

TOP READS IN SECTION

South African carrot juice producer Rugani steals the Agoa show
Maverick News

South African carrot juice producer Rugani steals the Agoa show
More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
Maverick News

More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
Treasury has been bent to Ramaphosa’s populist agenda — the consequences will be dire
Maverick News

Treasury has been bent to Ramaphosa’s populist agenda — the consequences will be dire
Cartoon Thursday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Thursday with Rico
Bayer hit with $332m Roundup-cancer verdict by jury
Business Maverick

Bayer hit with $332m Roundup-cancer verdict by jury

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.