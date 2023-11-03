Newsdeck

Ivanka Trump Loses Appeal to Delay Testimony in NY Civil Trial

Ivanka Trump Photographer: Chris Kleponis/Polaris
By Bloomberg
03 Nov 2023
Former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump lost an appeal to delay testifying next week in the trial of New York state’s $250 million civil fraud lawsuit accusing her father and brothers of bogus asset valuations.

Her motion to temporarily stay testimony scheduled for Nov. 8 in New York state court in Manhattan was denied Thursday night by an interim appeals court. Ivanka Trump had sought to delay taking the witness stand while she appealed to overturn a subpoena by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who filed the lawsuit last year.

The former president’s daughter was initially a defendant in the lawsuit, which accuses the family of inflating Donald Trump’s assets by billions of dollars to get better terms from banks and insurers. But an appeals court dismissed her from the case earlier this year, ruling the claims against her were too old. Even so, the state called her as a witness, and the judge overseeing the trial upheld the subpoena.

Her brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump testified earlier Thursday, denying any role in the creation of the annual financial documents at the center of the case. Their father is scheduled to testify Monday. All of the Trumps deny wrongdoing.

The trial, which is in its fifth week, resumes Friday with testimony by Eric Trump.

Read More: Trump’s Sons Deny Role in Preparing Documents in Fraud Trial

