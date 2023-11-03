Newsdeck

Air pollution

India’s New Delhi blanketed by toxic haze, world’s most polluted city again

India’s New Delhi blanketed by toxic haze, world’s most polluted city again
A man rides a bicycle theough a park as the city is engulfed in heavy smog near Rajpath, in New Delhi, India, 02 November 2023. Delhi and National Capital Region's Air Quality Index(AQI) slipped into the 'Severe and Hazardous' category, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), reported. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
By Reuters
03 Nov 2023
0

NEW DELHI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - India's capital New Delhi was wrapped in a thick layer of toxic haze on Friday and some schools were ordered closed as the air quality index (AQI) plummeted to the "severe" category.

New Delhi again topped a real-time list of the world’s most polluted cities compiled by Swiss group IQAir, which put the Indian capital’s AQI at 640 in the “hazardous” category on Friday, followed by 335 in the Pakistani city of Lahore.

Regional officials said a seasonal combination of lower temperatures, a lack of wind and crop stubble burning in neighbouring farm states had caused a spike in air pollutants.

Many of New Delhi‘s 20 million residents complained of irritation in the eyes and itchy throats with the air turning a dense grey as the AQI hovered around 480 in some monitoring stations.

An AQI of 0-50 is considered good while anything between 400-500 affects healthy people and is a danger to those with existing diseases.

“In my last 24 hours duty, I saw babies coughing, children coming with distress and rapid breathing,” Aheed Khan, a Delhi-based doctor, said on social media platform X.

There were fewer people in the city’s parks such as Lodhi Garden and India Gate, popular with joggers.

Residents snapped up air purifiers. One service centre for the appliances said there was a shortage of new filters and fresh stocks were expected on Monday.

Officials said they saw no immediate improvement in the air quality.

“This pollution level is here to stay for the next two to three weeks, aggravated by incidents of stubble burning, slow wind speed and cooling temperatures,” said Ashwani Kumar, chairman of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

Farmers in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh typically burn crop waste after harvesting in October to clear their fields before sowing winter crops a few weeks later.

This year, attention on the worsening air quality has cast a shadow over the cricket World Cup hosted by India, with financial capital Mumbai also suffering from a spike in pollution levels.

Delhi hosts a World Cup match on Monday between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

A concentration of toxic PM2.5 particles, which are less than 2.5 microns in diameter and can cause deadly illness, was 53.4 times the World Health Organization’s annual air quality guideline value in New Delhi on Friday, according to IQAir.

While junior schools in the capital were ordered shut for Friday and Saturday, they were open in the suburbs and children boarding school buses were forced to wear masks that had been put away since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Poor air quality also caused respiratory problems, irritation in the eyes and restlessness in pet animals.

“Breathing trouble can develop into pneumonia or other ailments in younger animals. If possible, avoid taking pets out on morning walks for a few days till the air improves,” said Prabhat Gangwar, a veterinarian at animal welfare NGO Friendicoes.

By Tanvi Mehta and Manoj Kumar

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta, YP Rajesh, Blassy Boben and Manoj Kumar; editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Mark Heinrich)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Cape Town inner-city bar balcony collapse injures 21 people
Maverick News

Cape Town inner-city bar balcony collapse injures 21 people
South African carrot juice producer Rugani steals the Agoa show
Maverick News

South African carrot juice producer Rugani steals the Agoa show
Obtaining a spousal visa for foreign spouses of SA citizens is at best an obstacle course on a time-eating road
Maverick News

Obtaining a spousal visa for foreign spouses of SA citizens is at best an obstacle course on a time-eating road
The price of fish & chips: The shark slayers and an unfolding disaster for the love of fried fish
Our Burning Planet

The price of fish & chips: The shark slayers and an unfolding disaster for the love of fried fish
University Governance 101 — takeaway lessons from UCT’s big Phakeng mess
Maverick News

University Governance 101 — takeaway lessons from UCT’s big Phakeng mess

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 22- 27 October 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 22- 27 October 2023
Ivanka Trump Loses Appeal to Delay Testimony in NY Civil Trial
Newsdeck

Ivanka Trump Loses Appeal to Delay Testimony in NY Civil Trial
Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
Newsdeck

Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
Australian woman in court on murder charges after mushroom lunch killed three
Newsdeck

Australian woman in court on murder charges after mushroom lunch killed three
Australia police charge woman with murder over mushroom lunch
Newsdeck

Australia police charge woman with murder over mushroom lunch

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.