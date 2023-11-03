Business Maverick

Business Maverick

China’s party cadres banned from private equity investments

China’s party cadres banned from private equity investments
This pool image distributed by Sputnik agency shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) shaking hands during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur region on September 13, 2023, ahead of planned talks that could lead to a weapons deal. (Photo: Smirnov/AFP/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
03 Nov 2023
0

China’s millions of Communist Party cadres were warned to stay away from investing in private equity to avoid ownership situations that can breed corruption.

Such investing creates doubts about the integrity of officials and opens the door to the abuse of power for personal gains, an official publisher of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a recent article

The practice, which would make them indirect shareholders in firms, is essentially akin to illegally running a business and it should be dealt with accordingly, according to the article.

Party officials were found to have set up PE funds after they learned of key information of firms seeking to go public, and made “huge gains” after their initial public offerings, it said. Others were found to have provided financing support for firms they indirectly held via their investments. They also became the secretive channels for bribery, according to the article.

Clamping down on corruption in the sprawling party that controls China has been a signature issue of President Xi Jinping since he took power a decade ago. Over the years it has brought down more than 1.5 million government officials. More recently, the anti-graft body has focused on China’s $61 trillion financial sector in a drive that has brought down more than 100 executives and officials this year alone.

Xi, China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, has been seeking to beef up the party’s long-term governance capacity as well as its “advanced nature and purity”. Last year, he embarked on an unprecedented third term in office and reading of his many volumes of thoughts has become required throughout the corporate sector.

The article, which was widely picked up by local media and circulating among investment professionals recently, is an excerpt taken from a book published earlier this year on the applicability of China’s discipline inspection and supervision laws, according to the post. The book, drafted by CCDI’s case trial department, is aimed at providing authoritative guidance for disciplinary bodies at all levels in their discipline and law enforcement work, it said.

Cadres would still be allowed to invest in private funds that hold publicly traded securities such as stocks and bonds. Typically these have a minimum investment of about 1 million yuan ($136,750).

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Obtaining a spousal visa for foreign spouses of SA citizens is at best an obstacle course on a time-eating road
Maverick News

Obtaining a spousal visa for foreign spouses of SA citizens is at best an obstacle course on a time-eating road
Cape Town inner-city bar balcony collapse injures 21 people
Maverick News

Cape Town inner-city bar balcony collapse injures 21 people
South African carrot juice producer Rugani steals the Agoa show
Maverick News

South African carrot juice producer Rugani steals the Agoa show
The price of fish & chips: The shark slayers and an unfolding disaster for the love of fried fish
Our Burning Planet

The price of fish & chips: The shark slayers and an unfolding disaster for the love of fried fish
The Lawless Oceans — forced labour on rust-bucket boats docking at Cape Town harbour
Maverick News

The Lawless Oceans — forced labour on rust-bucket boats docking at Cape Town harbour

TOP READS IN SECTION

More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
Maverick News

More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
Treasury has been bent to Ramaphosa’s populist agenda — the consequences will be dire
Maverick News

Treasury has been bent to Ramaphosa’s populist agenda — the consequences will be dire
Cartoon Thursday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Thursday with Rico
Bayer hit with $332m Roundup-cancer verdict by jury
Business Maverick

Bayer hit with $332m Roundup-cancer verdict by jury
SA likely to secure trade status extension with US, say officials – but for how much longer?
Business Maverick

SA likely to secure trade status extension with US, say officials – but for how much longer?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.