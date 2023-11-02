Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Ukraine must innovate as war moves to static, attritional phase -army chief

Ukraine must innovate as war moves to static, attritional phase -army chief
An infantry soldier fires an RPG at movement he sees in the morning fog, as the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade 'Edelveys' operate at the zero frontline with infantry holding fire at positions 100 meters below Russian positions, on 25 October 2023 in the Bakhmut district of Ukraine. Ukrainian forces continue to fight to retake Bakhmut, which was captured by Russian forces in May, following a yearlong battle. Over the summer, Ukraine regained territory north and south of Bakhmut but Russia has held the city itself. (Photo: Kostya Liberov / Libkos via Getty Images)
By Reuters
02 Nov 2023
0

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's war with Russia is moving towards a new stage of static and attritional fighting, a phase that could allow Moscow to rebuild its military power, Ukraine's commander-in-chief has said.

In an article for The Economist published on Wednesday, General Valery Zaluzhnyi said his army needed key new military capabilities and technological innovation to break out of the new phase of the war, now in its 21st month.

Using stark language, he described risks of prolonged, attritional fighting: “This will benefit Russia, allowing it to rebuild its military power, eventually threatening Ukraine’s armed forces and the state itself.”

His article comes almost five months into a major Ukrainian counteroffensive that has not made a serious breakthrough against heavily mined Russian defensive lines. Fighting is expected to slow as the weather worsens.

Russian troops have gone on the offensive in parts of the east and Kyiv fears Moscow plans to unleash a campaign of air strikes to cripple the power grid, plunging millions into darkness in the depths of winter.

“Just like in the First World War we have reached the level of technology that puts us into a stalemate,” Zaluzhnyi was quoted as saying in an interview published alongside his article.

The article singled out Russia’s air power advantage as a factor that made advancing harder and called for Kyiv to conduct massive drone strikes to overload Russia’s air defences.

“Basic weapons, such as missiles and shells, remain essential. But Ukraine’s armed forces need key military capabilities and technologies to break out of this kind of war. The most important one is air power,” he wrote.

He said Ukraine must get better at destroying Russian artillery and devise better mine-breaching technology, saying Western supplies have proven insufficient faced with Russian minefields that stretched back 20 km (12 miles) in some areas.

He called it a priority for Ukraine to build up its reserve forces despite noting it had limited capacity to train them inside the country and highlighting gaps in legislation that allowed people to evade service.

“We are trying to fix these problems. We are introducing a unified register of draftees, and we must expand the category of citizens who can be called up for training or mobilisation,” he wrote.

“We are also introducing a ‘combat internship’, which involves placing newly mobilised and trained personnel in experienced front-line units to prepare them,” he said.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
Maverick News

More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
Rugby, Rassie, the Springboks, my father and me – a South African parable
Maverick News

Rugby, Rassie, the Springboks, my father and me – a South African parable
A funny kantry with cunning linguists
DM168

A funny kantry with cunning linguists
Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Maverick News

Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Independent report spits fire at UCT’s recent leadership, blasting Mamokgethi Phakeng
Maverick News

Independent report spits fire at UCT’s recent leadership, blasting Mamokgethi Phakeng

TOP READS IN SECTION

US to evict Gabon, Niger, Uganda and Central African Republic from trade program
Newsdeck

US to evict Gabon, Niger, Uganda and Central African Republic from trade program
I have a picture for you! 22- 27 October 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 22- 27 October 2023
Israel attacks Hamas gunmen inside Gaza tunnels
Newsdeck

Israel attacks Hamas gunmen inside Gaza tunnels
Israel Latest: Netanyahu Rules Out Cease-Fire, UN Warns on Syria
Newsdeck

Israel Latest: Netanyahu Rules Out Cease-Fire, UN Warns on Syria
North Korea closes multiple embassies around the world
Newsdeck

North Korea closes multiple embassies around the world

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.