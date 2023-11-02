Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Republican mega-donor Adelson met with Haley in Las Vegas -sources

Republican mega-donor Adelson met with Haley in Las Vegas -sources
US President Donald J. Trump (L) and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (R) talk at the start of a meeting about reforming the United Nations the day before the opening of the General Debate of the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 18 September 2017. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
By Reuters
02 Nov 2023
0

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Casino billionaire and mega Republican donor Miriam Adelson met in Las Vegas with 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who has been rising in the polls in key states, over the weekend, two sources briefed on the meeting said.

By Alexandra Ulmer

The previously unreported meeting during a gathering of Republican Jewish donors is likely a positive sign for Haley given Adelson’s status as one of the pre-eminent Republican donors.

Israeli-born Adelson also met with former president Donald Trump in Las Vegas over the weekend, with The Messenger reporting they had dinner together. She and her late husband Sheldon Adelson were major Trump supporters in 2016 and 2020.

Haley has tied with or surpassed rival Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in several recent state polls as the two vie to become the top alternative to Trump, who remains the runaway frontrunner to clinch the nomination as the party’s 2024 presidential candidate.

According to some media reports, Adelson plansto stay neutral in the Republican nominating contest, which kicks off Jan. 15 in the midwestern state of Iowa, but will likely put money behind the party’s nominee to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden.

It was not immediately clear what other presidential candidates, if any, Adelson met.

When asked whether DeSantis had also met Adelson in Las Vegas, a spokesperson for the campaign said DeSantis and Adelson have been “friends” for a long time and that “nothing has changed,” adding that “we respect her continued commitment to stay neutral during the primary.”

Haley’s team declined to comment. A spokesperson for Adelson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Haley has been gaining traction as a Trump alternative among Republican donors thanks to strong debate performances and a longtime pro-Israel stance. Haley, a former ambassador to the United Nations, raised around $8.2 million between July and September, a significant haul.

However, many big benefactors remain reticent to write checks when Trump is so far ahead and several contenders are splitting the anti-Trump vote, donors and sources close to donors say. Even if the pack were to winnow down, Trump has a formidable lead in state polls, at times over 50%.

Forbes ranks Adelson and her family as the 40th richest in the world with wealth of around $31.7 billion.

She and Sheldon Adelson gave the most – over $218 million – to Republican and conservative causes in the 2020 U.S. election cycle, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, which tracks political spending.

The Adelsons are known for their philanthropy and business ventures in Israel and donations to Jewish causes. Sheldon Adelson, who died in 2021, headed the casino company Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
Maverick News

More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
Rugby, Rassie, the Springboks, my father and me – a South African parable
Maverick News

Rugby, Rassie, the Springboks, my father and me – a South African parable
A funny kantry with cunning linguists
DM168

A funny kantry with cunning linguists
Independent report spits fire at UCT’s recent leadership, blasting Mamokgethi Phakeng
Maverick News

Independent report spits fire at UCT’s recent leadership, blasting Mamokgethi Phakeng
Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Maverick News

Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger

TOP READS IN SECTION

US to evict Gabon, Niger, Uganda and Central African Republic from trade program
Newsdeck

US to evict Gabon, Niger, Uganda and Central African Republic from trade program
I have a picture for you! 22- 27 October 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 22- 27 October 2023
Israel attacks Hamas gunmen inside Gaza tunnels
Newsdeck

Israel attacks Hamas gunmen inside Gaza tunnels
Israel Latest: Netanyahu Rules Out Cease-Fire, UN Warns on Syria
Newsdeck

Israel Latest: Netanyahu Rules Out Cease-Fire, UN Warns on Syria
North Korea closes multiple embassies around the world
Newsdeck

North Korea closes multiple embassies around the world

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.