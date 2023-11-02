Defend Truth

Cape Town inner-city bar balcony collapse injures 21 people

The Athletic Club & Social’s balcony collapsed, injuring 21 people in the Cape Town CBD, 2 November 2023. (Photo: Shelley Christians)
By Victoria O’Regan
02 Nov 2023
Cape Town’s popular First Thursday festivities were cut short after a balcony collapsed at a popular central city bar and restaurant, injuring 21 people.

Twenty-one people were injured after a balcony collapsed at The Athletic Club & Social on Castle Street in Cape Town’s central business district on Thursday evening. 

The City of Cape Town’s disaster risk management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, confirmed that the incident occurred at around 5.50pm. 

“The exact circumstances are not known. A total of 21 patients were taken to various hospitals … a city building inspector is on site,” Powell said. 

Daily Maverick understands there were no fatalities reported. 

The inner city was bustling on Thursday night, with the accident occurring on First Thursday — a cultural event that takes place in Johannesburg and Cape Town on the first Thursday of every month.

The Athletic Club & Social’s balcony collapsed, injuring 21 people in the Cape Town CBD, 2 November 2023. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

The Athletic Club & Social’s balcony after the collapse, 2 November 2023. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

When Daily Maverick arrived at the scene at about 7.20pm, two metro police vehicles were still stationed in the area, and Castle Street — which runs perpendicular to Buitengracht Street — was taped off. Debris from the collapsed balcony was scattered on the pavement.  

A witness told Daily Maverick he was standing in the road when he saw the balcony collapse. He radioed his office to call an ambulance. 

The witness, who asked to remain anonymous, said he rushed to the scene and tried to help injured people. He said one man was “badly hurt” and “bleeding heavily” above his ear. 

“I tried to help, but luckily the ambulance came. It could have been worse, because it was still early. Imagine if it had happened after 8pm because the [Athletic Club] is always packed,” he said. 

“First Thursday of the month — month-end — oh my goodness, it could have been worse.”

Faheema Matthews’ son Shaheen was injured during the balcony collapse. She came to see where it happened. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

A tearful Faheema Matthews, whose son was injured in the collapse, said he had been taken to Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital after breaking his leg. 

Daily Maverick understands the restaurant was closed after the incident. 

The owner of The Athletic Club declined to comment. DM

