Siya Kolisi kisses the Webb Ellis Cup during the media conference at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on 31 October 2023. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

After enjoying a day of rest following their arrival back on home soil to a raucous welcome at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, 31 October, the Springboks are ready to show off to South Africa the highly coveted Webb Ellis trophy after they beat New Zealand in the final, and to celebrate with the people that cheered and willed them all the way to victory.

The Springboks will kick off their Rugby World Cup (RWC) trophy tour in Pretoria on Thursday morning when the open-top bus departs from the Union Buildings at 9.30am.

The Gauteng route will start in an easterly direction, passing Loftus Versfeld before heading west for those in the Pretoria CBD to show the four-time RWC champions their affection and appreciation.

The Boks will then transfer to Johannesburg, where their tour is due to start at 2pm at No 1 Jan Smuts Avenue in Braamfontein. From there they will cross the Nelson Mandela Bridge, en route to Soweto.

The Gauteng tour will conclude when the Boks arrive at FNB Stadium at about 3.45pm. Entry into the stadium is free and tickets are available from Ticketpro.

Tired as they must be after their mind-boggling exploits in France over the past few weeks, the Springboks will then scrum to Cape Town. There, a big crowd is expected at the Grand Parade next to the city hall, where the team are expected to appear at 11.30am.

The bus tour will start shortly after 12pm and wind through the Cape Town CBD. From 2.30pm, the Springboks are scheduled to drive through Langa and Bonteheuwel, before heading back to the city centre at around 5.30pm.

The Boks will transfer to KwaZulu-Natal early on Saturday morning for their tour of Durban. The tour will start at the Garden Court Hotel in Umhlanga at about 9.30am before heading towards the Durban City Hall and finally uShaka Marine World, where they are expected at around 1.45pm.

The final leg will be in East London on Sunday, starting and finishing at the Garden Court Hotel from 10am until about 2pm.

There has been an outcry from The Nelson Mandela Bay community over their exclusion from the tour, especially as it is home to Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi’s Zwide township.

In SA Rugby’s defence, president Mark Alexander said: “The players’ club commitments necessitate their swift return or immediate rehabilitation after 21 weeks of intense competition since the Rugby Championship began.

“While it was always challenging to visit every town and city due to time constraints, we are confident that our choices and ongoing planning will enable us to visit all major population centres in every province over time,” he said.

“With the Cup in our possession for another four years, there’s ample opportunity for that.”

SA Rugby has vowed to visit more locations in 2024, adding that its plans to extend the tour in 2020 after the team clinched the 2019 World Cup were disrupted by the onset of Covid-19. DM