Business Maverick

MEDIUM-TERM BUDGET POLICY STATEMENT

Social Relief of Distress grant (predictably) extended — with no funding mechanism

Social Relief of Distress grant (predictably) extended — with no funding mechanism
Citizens queue to collect social relief grants outside Lenasia Post Office on 11 February 2022 in Lenasia. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)
By Neesa Moodley
01 Nov 2023
0

The good news is that a grant extension has been granted. The less good news for some is that extra taxes may be required to fund it.

As widely expected, the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant will be extended by another year to March 2025, although the National Treasury has dropped a strong hint that additional taxes may be needed to fund the SRD Grant going forward.

The 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) noted that by 2040/41, social assistance beneficiaries – excluding the temporary Covid19 Social Relief of Distress grant – were projected to increase to R22.5-million, necessitating spending on social grants amounting to 3% of GDP annually. This is in line with current grants spending, excluding the temporary grant. 

The Social Relief of Distress grant was introduced to support lowincome individuals affected by the lockdowns during the Covid19 pandemic and was intended to be in place for one year only. However, as elections loom in 2024, the grant has been extended each year, despite a glaring lack of a funding mechanism. 

At the beginning of the year, Sassa told Parliament that about 7.5 million people were already receiving the Social Relief of Distress grant, and another 13 million had applied in January this year. At least 60% of recipients are between the ages of 18 and 35 – and at least 45% of those have a Grade 12 certificate.

Addressing the elephant in the room, the MTBPS cautioned that if (the Social Relief of Distress grant) or a similar type of new grant is made permanent, beneficiaries are expected to increase from 27.3 million in 2023/24 to 40.4 million in 2040/41. This is expected to shift social grant expenditure to 3.8% of GDP in 2040/41 and will require a “corresponding permanent source of funding, such as additional revenue measures”.

The 2023 Budget reiterated that any extension of the grant, or any replacement, would need to be funded by a new revenue source, or reprioritisation of other spending items. Since then, fiscal space has declined markedly, reducing the scope for an extension without additional financing.

A pensioner holds his Sassa card during grant collection in March 2017. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu)

R34bn allocated

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says R34-billion has been allocated to extend the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant by another year. 

“Government proposes that the fiscal framework make provision for funding for the grant for 2024/25. Beyond this, a comprehensive review of the entire social grant system by the Department of Social Development and the National Treasury is required,” the MTBPS says. 

Speaking to the media ahead of his speech, the minister said it should not be assumed that the extension of the SRDG means it will come to an end in March 2025. “That is a provisional arrangement. We need a comprehensive review, looking at social assistance, social insurance and the active labour market,” he said. 

Over the 2024 medium term, South Africa is already spending about 61% of its consolidated non-interest spending on the social wage – if you combine public spending on health, education, housing, social protection, transport, employment and local amenities. 

Of this, R945.9-billion will be spent on social protection transfers, including the old age grant, child support grant, disability grant and Covid19 Social Relief of Distress grant. South Africa’s social protection expenditure programme, measured as a percentage of GDP, is one of the largest among developing countries. DM

Read Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement below:

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
Maverick News

More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Maverick News

Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Independent report spits fire at UCT’s recent leadership, blasting Mamokgethi Phakeng
Maverick News

Independent report spits fire at UCT’s recent leadership, blasting Mamokgethi Phakeng
A funny kantry with cunning linguists
DM168

A funny kantry with cunning linguists
Michelangelo's secret room opens to the public, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Michelangelo's secret room opens to the public, and more from around the world

TOP READS IN SECTION

Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield denied bail after court hears of ‘dishonesty’ and ‘a clear motive to kill’
Maverick News

Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield denied bail after court hears of ‘dishonesty’ and ‘a clear motive to kill’
ConCourt hits Home Affairs minister, DG with personal costs order over immigration law case
Maverick News

ConCourt hits Home Affairs minister, DG with personal costs order over immigration law case
Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Maverick News

Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Three polls show ANC election support is falling off a cliff
Maverick News

Three polls show ANC election support is falling off a cliff
More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
Maverick News

More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.