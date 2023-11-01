Newsdeck

Air pollution

Haze lingers in Beijing as fog blankets parts of north China

Haze lingers in Beijing as fog blankets parts of north China
A view of the Forbidden City amid heavy smog in Beijing, China, 30 October 2023. The Municipal Air Pollution Emergency Headquarters in Beijing issued an orange warning, the second-highest alert for heavy air pollution, from 30 October to 02 November. Additionally, Chinas National Meteorological Center issued a forecast for heavy smog for the next three days in Anhui, Jiangsu and Sichuan provinces. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
By Reuters
01 Nov 2023
0

BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hazy weather hung over Beijing on Wednesday with conditions in other parts of north China possibly worsening, forecasters said, although cold air sweeping in from the northwest is expected to help dissipate the smog.

Experts attributed the haze in Beijing, which has lasted for several days, to poor atmospheric diffusion because of unseasonably weak cold air currents from the north.

Visibility in most parts of Beijing dropped to less than 500 metres (546 yards), the China Meteorological Administration said.

“I didn’t expect the smog to be so bad these days. The masks I’ve brought are almost used up,” said a 24-year-old Beijing tourist surnamed Gao.

In some places, heavy winter fog was adding to the murky conditions and visibility was less than 50 metres in parts of Hebei province and Tianjin city.

Moderate to heavy air pollution was expected in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area and surrounding cities until Thursday, with short bouts of severe conditions, the environment ministry said after a meeting of its agencies.

While the north of the region will improve in the first half of this month, pollution may persist in southern areas, it said.

“The overall environment is getting better these years but in recent days the smog has come back. We’re not sure what’s exactly causing it,” said an 82-year-old Beijing resident surnamed Liu.

Temperatures were unusually similar to early summer, with some places recording 10 degrees Celsius above normal and likely to persist until Thursday, forecasters said, adding that records are likely to be broken in big cities such as Jinan, Zhengzhou and Shijiazhuang.

Beijing’s observatory in the last ten days of October recorded an average temperature for 3.4 degree Celsius higher than normal, breaking records for the same period since 1961, local media said.

The average temperature for the month was second highest in 62 years, after 2006’s record.

But from Thursday night, cold air is expected to push temperatures lower, possibly to new lows.

By Liz Lee, Ethan Wang and Xiaoyu Yin

(Reporting by Liz Lee, Ethan Wang and Xiaoyu Yin; Editing by Robert Birsel and Sonali Paul)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Maverick News

Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Presidential powers in National State Enterprises Bill flagged as a threat to SOE reforms
Maverick News

Presidential powers in National State Enterprises Bill flagged as a threat to SOE reforms
Drama over University of the Western Cape decision to terminate vice-chancellor recruitment process
South Africa

Drama over University of the Western Cape decision to terminate vice-chancellor recruitment process
Unwrapping the financial interests of ministers: A R50,000 portrait of Gwede Mantashe and a stack of books for Barbara Creecy
Maverick News

Unwrapping the financial interests of ministers: A R50,000 portrait of Gwede Mantashe and a stack of books for Barbara Creecy
ConCourt hits Home Affairs minister, DG with personal costs order over immigration law case
Maverick News

ConCourt hits Home Affairs minister, DG with personal costs order over immigration law case

TOP READS IN SECTION

US to evict Gabon, Niger, Uganda and Central African Republic from trade program
Newsdeck

US to evict Gabon, Niger, Uganda and Central African Republic from trade program
I have a picture for you! 22- 27 October 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 22- 27 October 2023
Israel Latest: Netanyahu Rules Out Cease-Fire, UN Warns on Syria
Newsdeck

Israel Latest: Netanyahu Rules Out Cease-Fire, UN Warns on Syria
Israel attacks Hamas gunmen inside Gaza tunnels
Newsdeck

Israel attacks Hamas gunmen inside Gaza tunnels
Hamas says it fires on Israeli troops pressing Gaza ground assault
Newsdeck

Hamas says it fires on Israeli troops pressing Gaza ground assault

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.