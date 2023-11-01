Newsdeck

Immigration

Afghans among 140,000 leaving Pakistan as deadline set to expire

Afghan refugees are shifted to holding camps after the Pakistani government deadline to expel undocumented immigrants passes, near the Afghan border in Chaman, Pakistan, 01 November 2023. Pakistan is preparing to implement its plan to expel undocumented immigrants as the deadline for them to leave the country expires at midnight 31 October. The move particularly affects the millions of Afghan refugees who had fled their homeland, many of them driven by decades of armed conflict and the return to power of the Taliban. Since the Pakistan authorities announced the 31 October deadline earlier this month, a huge migratory flow has been recorded on the porous border between Pakistan and Afghanistan. According to official data, there are about 4.4 million Afghan refugees in the country, of which 1.7 million are not registered. Most of them fled during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s. EPA-EFE/AKHTER GULFAM 33045
By Reuters
01 Nov 2023
PESHAWAR, Pakistan Nov 1 (Reuters) - More than 140,000 undocumented immigrants, most of them Afghan nationals, have returned to their Taliban-ruled homeland, Pakistani officials said on Wednesday, hours before the expiry of a deadline to expel those living in the country illegally.

Pakistan has said it will begin on Thursday an effort to round up and expel any such individuals after setting the deadline in October to begin expelling all undocumented immigrants, including hundreds of thousands of Afghans.

A senior official in the northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bordering Afghanistan said about 104,000 Afghan nationals had left through the main Torkham border crossing during the last two weeks.

“Some of them have been living in Pakistan for more than 30 years without any proof of registration,” said Nasir Khan, the deputy commissioner of the area.

An as yet undetermined number have also left by the Chaman border crossing in the southwestern province of Balochistan.

However, Pakistan’s interior ministry put the number higher, saying 140,322 of those who had stayed illegally had left.

“A process to arrest the foreigners … for deportation has started by Nov.1,” it said in a statement, while adding that voluntary return would still be encouraged.

Of the more than 4 million Afghans living in Pakistan, the government estimates 1.7 million are undocumented.

Many fled Afghanistan during its decades of internal conflict since the late 1970s, while the Taliban takeover after the U.S. withdrawal in 2021 led to another exodus.

But Pakistan has taken a hardline stance, saying Afghan nationals have been behind militant attacks, smuggling and other crimes in the South Asian nation.

Kabul has dismissed the accusations and rights groups have protested, asking Pakistan to reconsider.

By Mushtaq Ali and Asif Shahzad

(Reporting by Mushtaq Ali; Writing and reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Clarence Fernandez)

