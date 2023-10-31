Newsdeck

Bangladesh protests

Two killed in anti-government protest in Bangladesh

Two killed in anti-government protest in Bangladesh
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) patrol on the street during the dawn-to-dusk strike in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 29 October 2023. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called for a dawn-to-dusk strike on 29 October in reaction to police clashes with the partys supporters during their protest on 28 October. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
By Reuters
31 Oct 2023
0

DHAKA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Two people were killed and dozens injured in clashes in Bangladesh on Tuesday between anti-government protesters and police on the first day of a three-day protest to push for the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) called for the blockade of roads for three days in response to clashes between party supporters and police on Sunday in which one policeman was killed and more than 100 people were injured.

The party has been calling on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign to allow elections scheduled for January to be held under a neutral caretaker government. Her government has rejected the demand.

A police official in the central district of Kishoreganj, where the clashes took place, said two protesters were killed and dozens of people, including 15 policemen, were injured.

“Clashes erupted when they attacked us,” said the police official, who declined to be identified, adding it was not clear how the two were killed.

“We had to fire rubber bullets to bring the situation under control,” he said.

A BNP leader condemned the police saying they were acting at the behest of the government.

“This brutal killing by the police is cowardly. Sheikh Hasina has given license to the police to kill indiscriminately to stop the movement to restore democracy,” said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Hasina came to power in 2009 and oversaw years of strong economic growth but she has been accused of rights violations, cracking down on free speech and suppressing dissent with the jailing of critics.

The government denies the accusations but it is under pressure from Western countries to hold free and fair elections. The United States has said it will restrict visas for Bangladeshis who undermine the democratic process.

Accusations of vote-rigging and the suppression of the opposition, denied by the government, marred elections in 2014 and 2018.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Robert Birsel)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

ConCourt hits Home Affairs minister, DG with personal costs order over immigration law case
Maverick News

ConCourt hits Home Affairs minister, DG with personal costs order over immigration law case
Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield denied bail after court hears of ‘dishonesty’ and ‘a clear motive to kill’
Maverick News

Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield denied bail after court hears of ‘dishonesty’ and ‘a clear motive to kill’
MIA — President Ramaphosa and his promise to decisively act against the ANC and state corruption
South Africa

MIA — President Ramaphosa and his promise to decisively act against the ANC and state corruption
Three polls show ANC election support is falling off a cliff
Maverick News

Three polls show ANC election support is falling off a cliff
A funny kantry with cunning linguists
DM168

A funny kantry with cunning linguists

TOP READS IN SECTION

US to evict Gabon, Niger, Uganda and Central African Republic from trade program
Newsdeck

US to evict Gabon, Niger, Uganda and Central African Republic from trade program
I have a picture for you! 22- 27 October 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 22- 27 October 2023
Israel Latest: Netanyahu Rules Out Cease-Fire, UN Warns on Syria
Newsdeck

Israel Latest: Netanyahu Rules Out Cease-Fire, UN Warns on Syria
Hamas says it fires on Israeli troops pressing Gaza ground assault
Newsdeck

Hamas says it fires on Israeli troops pressing Gaza ground assault
RSF initial report: Reuters journalist was killed in Lebanon in 'targeted' strike
Newsdeck

RSF initial report: Reuters journalist was killed in Lebanon in 'targeted' strike

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.