Newsdeck

Gun violence

Suspected gunman takes hostages in Japanese post office

Suspected gunman takes hostages in Japanese post office
A woman walks with a dog behind a Japanese national flag on a street near Meiji Shrine on the first day of the year on January 01, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
By Reuters
31 Oct 2023
0

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A suspected gunman has taken at least two people hostage in a post office in Japan after wounding two other people in a shooting at a hospital, authorities and media said on Tuesday.

The government of the city of Warabi, just north of Tokyo, said in a statement an undetermined number of hostages were taken by a man “in possession of something like a handgun”.

At least two female post office workers in their 20s and 30s had been taken hostage, media reported.

The man, between 40 and 50 years old, was earlier involved in a shooting at a hospital in the neighbouring city of Toda and then fled the scene, municipal authorities there said. Two people were injured at the hospital, media reported.

Images broadcast on television showed a man wearing a track suit top and white shirt standing just inside the post office brandishing what looked like a pistol. Several police officers wearing body armour were stationed nearby.

Violent crime, especially incidents involving guns, is rare in Japan.

There were just nine shooting incidents last year, according to the national police agency, of which six were related to criminal gangs.

Those incidents resulted in four fatalities, including the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by a man with a homemade gun at a campaign rally in July.

(Reporting by Sugiyama Satoshi, Sakura Murakami and Tim Kelly; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

ConCourt hits Home Affairs minister, DG with personal costs order over immigration law case
Maverick News

ConCourt hits Home Affairs minister, DG with personal costs order over immigration law case
Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield denied bail after court hears of ‘dishonesty’ and ‘a clear motive to kill’
Maverick News

Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield denied bail after court hears of ‘dishonesty’ and ‘a clear motive to kill’
MIA — President Ramaphosa and his promise to decisively act against the ANC and state corruption
South Africa

MIA — President Ramaphosa and his promise to decisively act against the ANC and state corruption
Three polls show ANC election support is falling off a cliff
Maverick News

Three polls show ANC election support is falling off a cliff
A funny kantry with cunning linguists
DM168

A funny kantry with cunning linguists

TOP READS IN SECTION

US to evict Gabon, Niger, Uganda and Central African Republic from trade program
Newsdeck

US to evict Gabon, Niger, Uganda and Central African Republic from trade program
I have a picture for you! 22- 27 October 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 22- 27 October 2023
Israel Latest: Netanyahu Rules Out Cease-Fire, UN Warns on Syria
Newsdeck

Israel Latest: Netanyahu Rules Out Cease-Fire, UN Warns on Syria
Hamas says it fires on Israeli troops pressing Gaza ground assault
Newsdeck

Hamas says it fires on Israeli troops pressing Gaza ground assault
RSF initial report: Reuters journalist was killed in Lebanon in 'targeted' strike
Newsdeck

RSF initial report: Reuters journalist was killed in Lebanon in 'targeted' strike

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.