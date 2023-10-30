Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Qantas Rebuts Claims of Bogus Ticket Sales on Canceled Flights

Qantas Rebuts Claims of Bogus Ticket Sales on Canceled Flights
An aircraft operated by Qantas Airways Ltd. takes off from Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Qantas is scheduled to release earnings results on Aug. 24. Photographer Brent Lewin/Bloomberg Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
30 Oct 2023
0

Qantas Airways Ltd. rebutted allegations by Australia’s competition regulator that the airline misled passengers by continuing to sell tickets on thousands of flights that it had already decided to cancel.

Launching its fight against the watchdog’s lawsuit, Qantas said Monday that the regulator’s case “ignores the realities of the aviation industry.” The airline didn’t delay telling passengers their flights has been canceled for commercial gain, and all customers on scrapped services were offered an alternative flight or refund, it said.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission sued Qantas in late August, claiming the company kept on selling tickets — typically for more than two weeks but sometimes longer than a month — for more than 8,000 scrapped services between May and July 2022. The regulator is seeking a record penalty of more than A$250 million ($158 million).

“The ACCC’s case ignores a fundamental reality and a key condition that applies when airlines sell a ticket,” Qantas said. “While all airlines work hard to operate flights at their scheduled times, no airline can guarantee that.”

Qantas’ defense suggests a protracted court case looms over the so-called ghost flight allegations, which triggered the early retirement of then-Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce and led to a boardroom cleanout to repair the airline’s brand. Among a raft of scandals that have diminished the reputation of Qantas, the regulator’s accusations of deceit have been perhaps the most damaging.

Qantas shares added 0.3% at the open in Sydney. The stock has sunk by almost one third from a July peak.

The ACCC accused Qantas of taking payments for tickets on flights that it knew, or should have known, were already canceled. At least one passenger was left A$600 out of pocket, according to the ACCC. In another case, Qantas sold a ticket on a Sydney to San Francisco flight some 40 days after pulling the service, the regulator said.

The case relates to canceled flights that were left on sale for longer than 48 hours as the airline attempted to resume normal flying operations after the pandemic.

Some of the longer delays were due to human error and process failures, Qantas said in its statement Monday. Canceled flights are now manually removed from sale immediately and the airline is working on technology that will automate this process, it said.

“We acknowledge there were delays and we sincerely regret that this occurred, but crucially, it does not equate to Qantas obtaining a ‘fee for no service’ because customers were re-accommodated on other flights as close as possible to their original time or offered a full refund.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Are you a South AfriCAN or a South AfriKANT?

Proud of the Boks? Proudly South African? Don't reserve your support only for our national teams. If you appreciate the work Daily Maverick does, join our supporter's club - Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.