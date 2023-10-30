Newsdeck

Judge reinstates gag order in Trump federal election case

Former US President Donald Trump during a trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Donald Trump is facing off against New York Attorney General Letitia James in a contentious civil trial that threatens his control over his real estate empire in the state. Photographer: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Reuters
30 Oct 2023
WASHINGTON Oct 29 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Sunday reinstated a gag order she imposed on Donald Trump in the Washington case accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat, denying his bid for a stay pending appeal.

The order prohibited Trump from targeting the special counsel prosecuting his case or witnesses who might be called to testify about his efforts to upend his election loss.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan imposed the gag order at the Justice Department’s request. She temporarily lifted it on Oct. 20 after Trump’s lawyers appealed. And she reversed that decision on Sunday evening, according to the court’s docket.

A copy of the judge’s order reinstating the gag was not immediately available.

Trump in the past has called Special Counsel Jack Smith a “deranged lunatic” and a “thug,” among other insults. Trump is facing four criminal cases and has made disparaging comments about prosecutors in each of them, as well as against the New York state attorney general who brought civil fraud charges against him.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges that he plotted to interfere unlawfully in the counting of votes and block the congressional certification of his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb, editing by Michelle Nichols and Diane Craft)

