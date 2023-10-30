Ex-Spanish FA chief Rubiales banned three years over kiss scandal

Former Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) chief Luis Rubiales arrives at the National Court in Madrid, Spain, 15 September 2023. Rubiales was ordered to appear before the National Court on 15 September over accusations of sexual assault and coercion after the kiss with Spain's forward Jenni Hermoso following the team's win in the Women's World Cup. EPA-EFE/SERGIO PEREZ

The suspension was imposed following the allegedly non-consensual kiss Rubiales gave to Spain player Jenni Hermoso after this year’s Women’s World Cup final in which Spain beat England.

“This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on 20 August 2023, for which Mr Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days,” FIFA said.

Rubiales resigned in September from his position as RFEF president, saying his position had become untenable.

Jenni Hermoso, the player involved in the incident, had earlier filed a legal complaint over the unsolicited kiss.

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes, editing by Ed Osmond)