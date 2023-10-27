Putin aims to have Russian space station by 2027

epa10811886 A handout photo made available by Roscosmos State Space Corporation shows first picture of the moon lander Luna 25 (Moon) automatic station during its way to the Moon, 16 August 2023 (issued 21 August 2023). The head of Roskosmos, Yuri Borisov, said that the cause of the accident at the Luna-25 station was the abnormal operation of the corrective engine, a special commission will investigate the causes. According to Borisov, the errors of the Luna-25 mission will be corrected in preparation for the launch of the next stations. The first lunar mission in the modern history of Russia started on August 11. The Luna-25 automatic interplanetary station was launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome by a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Fregat upper stage. Borisov reported that the soft landing of Luna-25 on the South Pole of the Earth's satellite was to take place on August 21. EPA-EFE/ROSCOSMOS STATE SPACE CORPORATION / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

In a meeting with space industry officials, Putin also vowed to proceed with Russia’s lunar programme despite the failure in August of its first moonshot in 47 years, Russian news agencies reported.

Putin said Moscow’s decision to extend to 2028 its participation in the ISS, now 25 years old, was a temporary measure.

“As the resources of the International Space Station run out, we need not just one segment, but the entire station to be brought into service,” Putin was quoted as saying of the new Russian orbital station.

“And in 2027, The first segment should be place in orbit.”

He said the development of the station had to proceed “all in good time” or the Russian programme risked falling behind in terms of the development of manned space flight.

The new station, he said, had to “consider all advanced achievements of science and technology and have the potential to take on the tasks of the future”.

Yuri Borisov, head of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, endorsed Putin’s position as a means of maintaining the country’s capabilities in manned space flight.

“The ISS is getting old and will come to an end sometime around 2030,” Russian agencies quoted him as telling reporters.

“If we don’t start large-scale work on creating a Russian orbital station in 2024 it is quite likely that we will lose our capability because of the time gap. What I mean is the ISS will no longer be there and the Russian station won’t be ready.” In his remarks, Putin also said he had been informed fully about the technical mishaps that led to the crash landing of the Luna-25 craft in August on the moon’s south pole.

“We will of course be working on this. The lunar programme will continue. There are no plans to close it,” Putin said.

“Mistakes are mistakes. It is a shame for all of us. This is space exploration and everyone understands that. It is experience that we can use in the future.”

Borisov said the next moon launch might be moved forward to 2026 from 2027 as now planned.

