Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Explosion heard in Egyptian Red Sea town near Israeli border -witness

Explosion heard in Egyptian Red Sea town near Israeli border -witness
epa09082485 An Egyptian governer of South Sinai Khaled Foda raises Egyptian flag on the occasion of the anniversary of the liberation of the Sinai Peninsula in the town of Taba, 450 kilometers east of Cairo, Sinai Peninsula, Egypt, 18 March 2021. Taba is the last part of Sinai to get released from the Israeli occupation back in 1988, as part of the 1979 EgyptIsrael peace treaty that obliged Israel to return the land gradually, with Egypt allowing Israeli citizens to enter the peninsula visa-free for up to 14 days. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
By Reuters
27 Oct 2023
0

A missile struck a medical facility in an Egyptian Red Sea resort town near the Israeli border early on Friday, injuring six people, Egypt's Al Qahera News reported, and Israel's military said it was aware of a security incident in the area.

Citing sources, Al Qahera reported the blast in the town of Taba was related to fighting between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas militants.

This week, Israel said a rocket claimed by Hamas hit an area outlying Eilat, opposite Taba on the Israeli side of the border.

A witness in Taba, which lies some 220 kms (136 miles) from Gaza, reported hearing an explosion and seeing heavy smoke and dust rising.

Al Qahera reported the missile struck a Taba ambulance facility and a residential building for the administration of the Taba Hospital.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the reports.

The Israeli military said it was aware of a security incident in the area, saying it unfolded “outside of our border”.

Taba is a resort town on the Red Sea that is popular with tourists. It sits just opposite Israel’s Red Sea port city of Eilat, over 350 kms (220 miles) from Gaza.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

TOP READS IN SECTION

Active shooter reported in Maine; suspect at large - officials
Newsdeck

Active shooter reported in Maine; suspect at large – officials
I have a picture for you! 14 - 21 October 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 14 – 21 October 2023
Meet Trump Ally, New Conservative Speaker Mike Johnson
Newsdeck

Meet Trump Ally, New Conservative Speaker Mike Johnson
Israel Latest: Israel Says Key Planner of Oct. 7 Attacks Killed
Newsdeck

Israel Latest: Israel Says Key Planner of Oct. 7 Attacks Killed
US antisemitic, Islamophobic incidents surge with war, advocates say
Newsdeck

US antisemitic, Islamophobic incidents surge with war, advocates say

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Are you a South AfriCAN or a South AfriKANT?

Proud of the Boks? Proudly South African? Don't reserve your support only for our national teams. If you appreciate the work Daily Maverick does, join our supporter's club - Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.