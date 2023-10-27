Explosion heard in Egyptian Red Sea town near Israeli border -witness

epa09082485 An Egyptian governer of South Sinai Khaled Foda raises Egyptian flag on the occasion of the anniversary of the liberation of the Sinai Peninsula in the town of Taba, 450 kilometers east of Cairo, Sinai Peninsula, Egypt, 18 March 2021. Taba is the last part of Sinai to get released from the Israeli occupation back in 1988, as part of the 1979 EgyptIsrael peace treaty that obliged Israel to return the land gradually, with Egypt allowing Israeli citizens to enter the peninsula visa-free for up to 14 days. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Citing sources, Al Qahera reported the blast in the town of Taba was related to fighting between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas militants.

This week, Israel said a rocket claimed by Hamas hit an area outlying Eilat, opposite Taba on the Israeli side of the border.

A witness in Taba, which lies some 220 kms (136 miles) from Gaza, reported hearing an explosion and seeing heavy smoke and dust rising.

Al Qahera reported the missile struck a Taba ambulance facility and a residential building for the administration of the Taba Hospital.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the reports.

The Israeli military said it was aware of a security incident in the area, saying it unfolded “outside of our border”.

Taba is a resort town on the Red Sea that is popular with tourists. It sits just opposite Israel’s Red Sea port city of Eilat, over 350 kms (220 miles) from Gaza.