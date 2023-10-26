US antisemitic, Islamophobic incidents surge with war, advocates say

epa10933203 A participant holds a placard reading 'United against Antisemitsm' during a rally in solidarity with Israel in Berlin, Germany, 22 October 2023. A large civil society alliance of groups, among them democratic parties of the Bundestag, the German-Israeli Society, the German Federation of Trade Unions and Employers' Association, the Central Council of Jews, the Protestant and Catholic Churches, the Muslim organization Alhambra and many more, called for a demonstration against anti-semitism. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

By Kanishka Singh

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said it received 774 complaints of incidents motivated by Islamophobia and bias against Palestinians and Arabs from Oct. 7 to Tuesday. The group said this was the highest level since 2015.

The total was almost triple 2022’s average number of complaints for a period of the same duration.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said its preliminary data showed a 388% rise in antisemitic incidents in the U.S. from Oct. 7 to Monday over the prior year. The group reported 312 incidents including harassment, vandalism and assault. About 190 of those were directly linked to the war between Israel and Hamas, ADL said.

CAIR cited an 18-year-old Palestinian man allegedly assaulted in Brooklyn; death threats against a mosque and a fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois, who U.S. authorities said was targeted for being Palestinian American.

ADL said complaints included violent messages, especially on online platform Telegram, and rallies where “ADL found explicit or strong implicit support for Hamas and/or violence against Jews in Israel.”

The U.S. Justice Department has said it is monitoring rising threats against Jews and Muslims amid the conflict. President Joe Biden has condemned antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack killed over 1,400 people, Israel has said. Israel’s air strikes since on Hamas-controlled Gaza have killed over 6,500 as of Wednesday, according to the health ministry in Gaza. Reuters was unable to verify those figures independently.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)