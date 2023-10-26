Newsdeck

Newsdeck

US antisemitic, Islamophobic incidents surge with war, advocates say

US antisemitic, Islamophobic incidents surge with war, advocates say
epa10933203 A participant holds a placard reading 'United against Antisemitsm' during a rally in solidarity with Israel in Berlin, Germany, 22 October 2023. A large civil society alliance of groups, among them democratic parties of the Bundestag, the German-Israeli Society, the German Federation of Trade Unions and Employers' Association, the Central Council of Jews, the Protestant and Catholic Churches, the Muslim organization Alhambra and many more, called for a demonstration against anti-semitism. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
By Reuters
26 Oct 2023
1

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents including violent assaults and online harassment have spiked in the U.S. since the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on Oct. 7, two advocacy groups said Wednesday.

By Kanishka Singh

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said it received 774 complaints of incidents motivated by Islamophobia and bias against Palestinians and Arabs from Oct. 7 to Tuesday. The group said this was the highest level since 2015.

The total was almost triple 2022’s average number of complaints for a period of the same duration.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said its preliminary data showed a 388% rise in antisemitic incidents in the U.S. from Oct. 7 to Monday over the prior year. The group reported 312 incidents including harassment, vandalism and assault. About 190 of those were directly linked to the war between Israel and Hamas, ADL said.

CAIR cited an 18-year-old Palestinian man allegedly assaulted in Brooklyn; death threats against a mosque and a fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois, who U.S. authorities said was targeted for being Palestinian American.

ADL said complaints included violent messages, especially on online platform Telegram, and rallies where “ADL found explicit or strong implicit support for Hamas and/or violence against Jews in Israel.”

The U.S. Justice Department has said it is monitoring rising threats against Jews and Muslims amid the conflict. President Joe Biden has condemned antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack killed over 1,400 people, Israel has said. Israel’s air strikes since on Hamas-controlled Gaza have killed over 6,500 as of Wednesday, according to the health ministry in Gaza. Reuters was unable to verify those figures independently.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

  • Franz Dullaart says:
    26 October 2023 at 11:39

    Interesting choice of terminology: If you are against the Jews, you are anti (i.e. hate them), against the Palestinians you are scared (phobia). One should not hate the Jews but one should be scared of the Hamas brand of religion.

TOP READS IN SECTION

Active shooter reported in Maine; suspect at large - officials
Newsdeck

Active shooter reported in Maine; suspect at large – officials
I have a picture for you! 14 - 21 October 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 14 – 21 October 2023
Meet Trump Ally, New Conservative Speaker Mike Johnson
Newsdeck

Meet Trump Ally, New Conservative Speaker Mike Johnson
Israel Latest: Israel Says Key Planner of Oct. 7 Attacks Killed
Newsdeck

Israel Latest: Israel Says Key Planner of Oct. 7 Attacks Killed
US antisemitic, Islamophobic incidents surge with war, advocates say
Newsdeck

US antisemitic, Islamophobic incidents surge with war, advocates say

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Are you a South AfriCAN or a South AfriKANT?

Proud of the Boks? Proudly South African? Don't reserve your support only for our national teams. If you appreciate the work Daily Maverick does, join our supporter's club - Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.