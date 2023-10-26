Newsdeck

Albert Street fire

Inquiry opens into Johannesburg fire that killed 77

Inquiry opens into Johannesburg fire that killed 77
People stand in front of the gutted 80 Albert Street building, where at least 73 people died in a fire, in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, 01 September 2023. According to Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi, at least 73 people have died and 52 people were injured in a building fire early morning on 31 August. An investigation into the cause of the fire has been opened as mopping-up operations continue throughout the day. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
By Reuters
26 Oct 2023
0

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - An inquiry opened on Thursday tasked with determining responsibility for a fire in Johannesburg that killed 77 people, throwing a spotlight on gangs that seize abandoned buildings in the city's centre and illegally rent them out.

One of the worst disasters in living memory in South Africa’s economic hub, the blaze broke out on Aug. 31 in a dilapidated building crammed with mostly foreign migrants. Many of the victims were burned beyond recognition.

Residents said at the time of the disaster that the building had been taken over by criminal syndicates who charge fees to occupants, exploiting them but also offering more affordable housing to those who might otherwise be left homeless.

Residents of such buildings also rely on illegal electricity connections, gas burners and – when the country’s rolling power blackouts hit – candles, all of which increase the risk of fires.

Johannesburg is one of the world’s most unequal cities with widespread poverty, joblessness and a longstanding housing crisis. It has about 15,000 homeless people, according to the government of Gauteng, the province that includes the city.

Johannesburg city authorities had leased the gutted building to a charity providing shelter for women in 2016. But the charity ran out of money and stopped operating, residents said

(Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Tim Cocks and John Stonestreet)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

TOP READS IN SECTION

Active shooter reported in Maine; suspect at large - officials
Newsdeck

Active shooter reported in Maine; suspect at large – officials
I have a picture for you! 14 - 21 October 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 14 – 21 October 2023
Meet Trump Ally, New Conservative Speaker Mike Johnson
Newsdeck

Meet Trump Ally, New Conservative Speaker Mike Johnson
Israel Latest: Israel Says Key Planner of Oct. 7 Attacks Killed
Newsdeck

Israel Latest: Israel Says Key Planner of Oct. 7 Attacks Killed
US antisemitic, Islamophobic incidents surge with war, advocates say
Newsdeck

US antisemitic, Islamophobic incidents surge with war, advocates say

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Are you a South AfriCAN or a South AfriKANT?

Proud of the Boks? Proudly South African? Don't reserve your support only for our national teams. If you appreciate the work Daily Maverick does, join our supporter's club - Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.