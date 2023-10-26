Maverick Life

Dali’s ‘Christ of Saint John of the Cross’ back home for the first time in 60 years, and more from around the world

Visitors are silhouetted against Salvador Dali's painting 'Christ of Saint John of the Cross' on display at the Figueres Theatre-Museum, in Figueres, Girona, Spain, 25 October 2023. The iconic artwork will be shown at Figueres Museum until the upcoming 30 April on loan by Kelvingrove Gallery in Glasgow (Scotland), meaning its return to Spain after 60 years. EPA-EFE/David Borrat
By Maverick Life Editors
26 Oct 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Brides and grooms attend a mass wedding in Kabul, Afghanistan, 25 October 2023. Twenty five couples held a group wedding ceremony, facilitated by Abu Al-Fazl charity foundation. The event was organized to promote group weddings and help people who couldn’t otherwise afford one. Participants welcomed the initiative also as a way to avoid families competing for the most luxurious and expensive ceremony. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Details of a bride’s decorated hand during a mass wedding in Kabul, Afghanistan, 25 October 2023. Twenty five couples held a group wedding ceremony, facilitated by Abu Al-Fazl charity foundation. The event was organized to promote group weddings and help people who couldn’t otherwise afford one. Participants welcomed the initiative also as a way to avoid families competing for the most luxurious and expensive ceremony. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A mineworker behind the security fence wears an Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) hat at the Gold One International Ltd. Modder East mine in Springs, South Africa, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Hundreds of workers at Gold One’s Modder East mine returned to the surface after being held underground for two nights amid an impasse between rival labor unions. Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mineworkers demonstrate outside the Gold One International Ltd. Modder East mine in Springs, South Africa, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Hundreds of workers at Gold Ones Modder East mine returned to the surface after being held underground for two nights amid an impasse between rival labor unions. Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Signs protesting against the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) attached to the security fence at the Gold One International Ltd. Modder East mine in Springs, South Africa, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Hundreds of workers at Gold One’s Modder East mine returned to the surface after being held underground for two nights amid an impasse between rival labor unions. Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(R-L) Paola Garcia Lozano, Maria Lopez Pintado and Raquel Roy Rubio of Spain compete in the women’s team kata during the 26th edition of the World Karate Championships in Budapest, Hungary, 26 October 2023. The event runs from 24 to 29 October. EPA-EFE/Tamas Kovacs

 

Gabor Harspataki (R) of Hungary and Florian Haas of Germany fight in the preliminary round of the Men’s Team Kata competition during the 26th edition of the World Karate Championships in Budapest, Hungary, 26 October 2023. EPA-EFE/Tamas Kovacs

Carlos Ramos of Cuba competes in on Diving – Men’s 10m Platform Final on Day 5 of Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games on October 25, 2023, in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

A cyclist rides his bicycle in dense fog on a special cycling lane in Maasdam, The Netherlands, 26 October 2023 morning. The Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a ‘Code yellow’ warning due to the dense fog that spreads across the country and can reduce visibility locally to less than 200 meters. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY GROENEWEG

A hot air balloon in the design of the race helmet of Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing is seen over Mexico City during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico on October 25, 2023, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

A Daihatsu Motor Co. Uniform truck on display during the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Japan’s carmakers are staging their first motor show in four years to make the case they’ll remain major global forces to be reckoned with in the electric-vehicle age. Photographer: Shoko Takayasu/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A remote-controlled robot is mobilized during a South Korean and American explosive hazards clearance teams’ joint drill at a station in Icheon, 58 km southeast of Seoul, on 26 October 2023. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

A Shenzhou-17 manned spaceflight mission astronauts commander Tang Hongbo (R), Tang Shengjie (C), and Jiang Xinlin (L) wave during the see-off ceremony before the launch in Jiuquan, Gansu province, China, 26 October 2023. China’s Shenzhou-17 manned spaceflight mission with 3 astronauts is the second manned spaceflight mission of China Space Station’s development phase. The mission will last for about 6 months and the crew will carry out tasks such as installation, maintenance, repair, and experiments in space. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A Long March 2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou-17 manned space flight launches in Jiuquan, Gansu province, China, 26 October 2023. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A view shows the art installation ‘Zeitfeld’ (time field) created by the German artist Klaus Rinke in Duesseldorf, Germany, 25 October 2023. Zeitfeld artwork was created on the occasion of the Federal Garden Show in 1987 and is permanently installed in Dusseldorf. Clocks in Germany will be changed to wintertime and set back by one hour on 29 October. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF

XXX attends the BBC Earth Experience Premiere at The Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on October 26, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images for Live Nation)

An employee of the China National Offshore Oil Corp. looks out towards the Kingfisher Development Area (KFDA) in Kikuube, Uganda, on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. The $4 billion EACOP infrastructure will transport 16,000 barrels of oil a day from Western Uganda to Tanzania’s Tanga port on the Indian Ocean coast. Photographer: Luke Dray/Bloomberg via Getty Images

People walk on a frosty autumn day along the Lieutenant Schmidt embankment in central St. Petersburg, Russia, 26 October 2023. Autumn Temperatures dropped to zero degrees Celsius in St. Petersburg. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV DM

