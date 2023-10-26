Active shooter reported in Maine; suspect at large – officials

epa10604446 Police officers conduct a methodical search after responding to an active shooter call at the Florida International University (FIU) campus in Miami, Florida, USA, 02 May 2023. A false active shooter report led to a police response and several buildings on FIU main campus were evacuated. FIU security officials said they received reports of an active shooter at the Academic Health Center 3 building at the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

By Daniel Trotta

Maine State Police and a county sheriff previously reported there had been an active shooter on Wednesday night but did not provide details.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office posted two photographs of the suspect on Facebook, saying he was at large.

The county sheriff asked for the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect, a bearded man in a long-sleeved shirt and jeans holding a rifle in the firing position.

The Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston issued a statement saying it was “reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event” and coordinating with area hospitals to take patients.

Lewiston is part of Androscoggin County and about 35 miles (56 km) north of Maine’s largest city, Portland.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; additional reporting by Julia Harte; Editing by Sandra Maler and Ross Colvin)