Active shooter reported in Maine; suspect at large – officials

Active shooter reported in Maine; suspect at large – officials
epa10604446 Police officers conduct a methodical search after responding to an active shooter call at the Florida International University (FIU) campus in Miami, Florida, USA, 02 May 2023. A false active shooter report led to a police response and several buildings on FIU main campus were evacuated. FIU security officials said they received reports of an active shooter at the Academic Health Center 3 building at the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
By Reuters
26 Oct 2023
At least 16 people were killed and 50 to 60 were wounded on Wednesday in mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, CNN reported, citing multiple law enforcement sources.

By Daniel Trotta

Maine State Police and a county sheriff previously reported there had been an active shooter on Wednesday night but did not provide details.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office posted two photographs of the suspect on Facebook, saying he was at large.

The county sheriff asked for the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect, a bearded man in a long-sleeved shirt and jeans holding a rifle in the firing position.

The Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston issued a statement saying it was “reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event” and coordinating with area hospitals to take patients.

Lewiston is part of Androscoggin County and about 35 miles (56 km) north of Maine’s largest city, Portland.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; additional reporting by Julia Harte; Editing by Sandra Maler and Ross Colvin)

  • Gregory Scott says:
    26 October 2023 at 09:47

    A very, very sad event indeed.
    Two noticeable differences between SA and the USA are that this shooter will be prosecuted and probably be jailed for life and secondly, looking at the photograph, the physical condition of the police officers, both old and young, screams professionalism, which is in stark contrast to the majority of our SAPS members, some of whom would be in trouble running to the toilet.
    For perspective, do we have 45 murders a day in SA, or is it more?
    Again, very sad indeed

  • Enver Klein says:
    26 October 2023 at 17:42

    I know someone who lives in the same area and according to him the death toll was over 20 by this morning (CAT)

