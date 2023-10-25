Business Maverick

Europe’s Wine Harvest Shrinks After Year of Challenging Weather

(Photos: Unsplash / Corina Rainer | Hermes Rivera | Kevin Kelly)
By Bloomberg
25 Oct 2023
Europe’s wine harvest fell this year as top producers like Italy and Spain grappled with challenging weather conditions.

A dry winter, hailstorms, floods, and a rainy spring season damaged vineyards in key wine regions, according to the Copa-Cogeca unions that represent European farmers. Italy lost its place as Europe’s top producer for the first time in seven years after a 12% drop in output.

Spanish vineyards suffered badly, too, as did producers in Austria, Greece, Croatia and Slovakia. Germany also saw a small decline, though it was mainly related to inflation and high production costs throughout the supply chain, the unions said. Output in the European Union is estimated to be 5.5% lower than the five-year average.

France became the region’s top wine producer, after it was one of few countries — together with Portugal — that saw its harvest increase.

France Leads Europe's 2023 Wine Harvest | Production estimates in million hectoliters

At the same time, Europe is still grappling with a buildup of too much wine, after a strong harvest last year and inflation that has crimped consumer spending. Those factors have weighed on producers’ incomes.

