Europe’s Wine Harvest Shrinks After Year of Challenging Weather

Spanish vineyards suffered badly, too, as did producers in Austria, Greece, Croatia and Slovakia. Germany also saw a small decline, though it was mainly related to inflation and high production costs throughout the supply chain, the unions said. Output in the European Union is estimated to be 5.5% lower than the five-year average.

France became the region’s top wine producer, after it was one of few countries — together with Portugal — that saw its harvest increase.

At the same time, Europe is still grappling with a buildup of too much wine, after a strong harvest last year and inflation that has crimped consumer spending. Those factors have weighed on producers’ incomes.