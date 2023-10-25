Business Maverick
Europe’s Wine Harvest Shrinks After Year of Challenging Weather
Europe’s wine harvest fell this year as top producers like Italy and Spain grappled with challenging weather conditions.
Spanish vineyards suffered badly, too, as did producers in Austria, Greece, Croatia and Slovakia. Germany also saw a small decline, though it was mainly related to inflation and high production costs throughout the supply chain, the unions said. Output in the European Union is estimated to be 5.5% lower than the five-year average.
France became the region’s top wine producer, after it was one of few countries — together with Portugal — that saw its harvest increase.
At the same time, Europe is still grappling with a buildup of too much wine, after a strong harvest last year and inflation that has crimped consumer spending. Those factors have weighed on producers’ incomes.
